Miata Metals Appoints Derk Hartman to Board of Director

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miata Metals Corp. (CSE: MMET) (FSE: 8NQ) (OTCQX: MMETF) (“Miata” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Derk Hartman as an independent director to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Mr. Hartman is a seasoned executive with over 25 years of experience across the mining and banking sectors, with deep expertise in executive leadership, project development, and capital markets. He is a Dutch national and has extensive knowledge of Suriname, having been involved with the first company to introduce modern exploration to the Sela Creek and Nassau gold projects in 2013. This regional insight, combined with his proven development track record, provides valuable strategic perspective as Miata advances its Sela Creek Gold Project.

Mr. Hartman is a founder of Sumin Resources, Awale Resources and Green Metals Refining Ltd. He currently serves as Chief Executive Officer of Green Metals Refining Ltd, leading the development of sustainable midstream refining capacity for critical minerals in Namibia.

Previously, he was President and Chief Operating Officer of Giyani Metals Corp., where he advanced a battery-grade manganese project in Africa. He also served as Chief Financial Officer of Silver Bear Resources Plc, playing a central role in financing, developing, and ultimately bringing the Mangazeisky Silver Mine into commercial production.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Hartman worked in investment banking with ABN AMRO and BMO Capital Markets in London, advising mining companies on project finance, mergers and acquisitions, and capital markets transactions. He also held project delivery roles at Royal IHC and MET63, supporting the execution of mining projects globally.

“We are very pleased to welcome Mr. Hartman to the Board of Miata Metals,” stated Dr. Jaap Verbaas, CEO of Miata. “His unique combination of engineering expertise, capital markets experience, and hands-on success advancing projects through critical development milestones brings a valuable new dimension to our board. As Sela Creek continues to evolve, it is important that we strengthen the technical and strategic capacity to evaluate and execute on all potential pathways to maximize shareholder value. Derk’s proven ability to transition high-quality assets through key development stages will be instrumental as we work to unlock the full potential of our portfolio.”

“I am excited to join the board of Miata Metals at such a pivotal moment for the company,” stated Mr. Hartman, “Miata has assembled a first-class team and is very well funded. I’m particularly pleased to be re-engaging with the Sela Creek project and look forward to working closely with the board and management team to help advance Sela Creek into a tier-one gold mining district and deliver meaningful value for shareholders.”

Mr. Hartman holds a Master of Science degree in Extractive Metallurgy from Delft University of Technology in Netherlands and has completed the FT Non-Executive Director Diploma.

The Company has granted Mr. Hartman 300,000 stock options pursuant to its stock option plan. The options are exercisable at a price of C$0.54 per common share, vesting 50% at six months and 50% at twelve months, and have a three year term from the date of grant.

Engagement of Market Maker

Miata announces that, subject to regulatory approval, it has engaged the services of Independent Trading Group (“ITG”) to provide market-making services in compliance with Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) policies and guidelines. ITG will trade shares of the Company on the CSE and all other trading venues with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of the Company's common shares. Under the agreement, ITG will receive compensation of C$6,000 per month. The agreement is for an initial term of one month and will renew for additional one-month terms unless terminated. The agreement may be terminated by either party with 30 days' notice. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and ITG will not receive shares or options as compensation. ITG and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities at the time of the agreement.

ITG is a Toronto based CIRO dealer-member that specializes in market making, liquidity provision, agency execution, ultra-low latency connectivity, and bespoke algorithmic trading solutions. Established in 1992, with a focus on market structure, execution and trading, ITG has leveraged its own proprietary technology to deliver high quality liquidity provision and execution services to a broad array of public issuers and institutional investors.

Updated Marketing Agreement

The Company further announces that it has amended its previously disclosed marketing agreement with Connect 4 Marketing Ltd., an arm’s length service provider. Under the terms of the amendment, the Company may allocate up to C$100,000 per month for continued digital marketing and investor awareness services. No securities are issuable in connection with the amendment. Any further extension of the engagement or increase in the approved budget will be subject to mutual agreement between the parties and, where required, the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About Miata Metals Corp.

Miata Metals Corp. (CSE: MMET) is a Canadian mineral exploration company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange, as well as the OTCQX (OTCQX: MMETF) and Frankfurt (FSE: 8NQ) Exchanges. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The Company holds a 70% interest in the ~215km2 Sela Creek Gold Project with an option to acquire a full 100% interest in the Project, and a 70% beneficial interest in the Nassau Gold Project with an option to acquire 100%. Both exploration properties are located in the greenstone belt of Suriname.

