RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

 | Source: Sveriges Riksbank Sveriges Riksbank

Auction date2025-12-05
Loan3104
Coupon3.50 %
ISIN-codeSE0000556599
Maturity2028-12-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln400 +/- 400
Total bid volume, SEK mln70
Volume sold, SEK mln0
Number of bids2
Number of accepted bids0
Average yieldN/A
Lowest yieldN/A
Highest accepted yieldN/A
% accepted at highest yield       N/A

 

Auction date2025-12-05
Loan3114
Coupon0.125 %
ISIN-codeSE0013748258
Maturity2030-06-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln400 +/- 400
Total bid volume, SEK mln230
Volume sold, SEK mln190
Number of bids9
Number of accepted bids7
Average yield1.076 %
Lowest yield1.060 %
Highest accepted yield1.089 %
% accepted at highest yield       100.00



 


