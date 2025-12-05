RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

|Auction date
|2025-12-05
|Loan
|3104
|Coupon
|3.50 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0000556599
|Maturity
|2028-12-01
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|400 +/- 400
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|70
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|0
|Number of bids
|2
|Number of accepted bids
|0
|Average yield
|N/A
|Lowest yield
|N/A
|Highest accepted yield
|N/A
|% accepted at highest yield
|N/A
|Auction date
|2025-12-05
|Loan
|3114
|Coupon
|0.125 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0013748258
|Maturity
|2030-06-01
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|400 +/- 400
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|230
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|190
|Number of bids
|9
|Number of accepted bids
|7
|Average yield
|1.076 %
|Lowest yield
|1.060 %
|Highest accepted yield
|1.089 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|100.00