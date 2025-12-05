Financial calendar 2026 for
ROCKWOOL A/S
Release no. 70 - 2025
To Nasdaq Copenhagen
5 December 2025
Financial calendar for 2026
The following are the main known dates in our financial calendar 2026:
Quiet period before Q4 21 December 2025 - 4 February 2026
Annual Report for 2025 4 February 2026
Deadline for shareholders to submit proposals for the
agenda of the annual general meeting 3 March 2026
Annual General Meeting 15 April 2026
Dividends for 2025 at the disposal of shareholders 20 April 2026
Quiet period before Q1 4 April - 19 May 2026
Report on the first quarter of 2026 19 May 2026
Quiet period before Q2 5 July - 19 August 2026
Report on the first half-year of 2026 19 August 2026
Quiet period before Q3 11 October - 25 November 2026
Report on the first nine months of 2026 25 November 2026
Further information:
Kim Junge Andersen
Senior Vice President, CFO
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 56 03 00
Attachment