ROCKWOOL A/S
Release no. 70 - 2025
5 December 2025

Financial calendar for 2026

The following are the main known dates in our financial calendar 2026:

Quiet period before Q4          21 December 2025 - 4 February 2026
Annual Report for 2025        4 February 2026

Deadline for shareholders to submit proposals for the
agenda of the annual general meeting        3 March 2026

Annual General Meeting        15 April 2026

Dividends for 2025 at the disposal of shareholders        20 April 2026

Quiet period before Q1                          4 April - 19 May 2026
Report on the first quarter of 2026        19 May 2026

Quiet period before Q2                            5 July - 19 August 2026
Report on the first half-year of 2026        19 August 2026

Quiet period before Q3                                  11 October - 25 November 2026
Report on the first nine months of 2026        25 November 2026

Kim Junge Andersen
Senior Vice President, CFO
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 56 03 00

