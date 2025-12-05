























Company Announcement No 62/2025



Peberlyk 4

6200 Aabenraa

Denmark







Tel +45 74 37 37 37

Fax +45 74 37 35 36







Sydbank A/S

CVR No DK 12626509, Aabenraa

sydbank.dk











5 December 2025

Dear Sirs

All conditions met – the Danish FSA approves merger between Sydbank A/S, Arbejdernes Landsbank and Vestjysk Bank

In Company Announcement No 48 dated 27 October 2025, Sydbank A/S announced that Sydbank A/S, Aktieselskabet Arbejdernes Landsbank and Vestjysk Bank A/S had agreed to propose to their respective general meetings that the three banks merge. The merger documents were published in connection with Company Announcement No 52 on 29 October 2025.

In Company Announcement No 58 dated 1 December 2025 Sydbank announced that the Danish Competition and Consumer Authority had approved the merger.

The merger was approved at the general meetings held at Vestjysk Bank A/S, Aktieselskabet Arbejdernes Landsbank and Sydbank A/S on 2, 3 and 4 December 2025 respectively, which was announced in Company Announcement No 60 dated 4 December 2025.

Today the merger was approved by the Danish FSA and as a result all conditions for completion of the merger are satisfied. The merger will be registered with the Danish Business Authority on 8 December 2025.

The last trading day for the shares in Vestjysk Bank A/S will be Tuesday 9 December 2025 and the exchange of shares etc is expected to be effected on 12 December 2025.

The exchange of shares in Aktieselskabet Arbejdernes Landsbank is expected to be effected on 12 December 2025.

Yours sincerely

Sydbank A/S

