|Series
|RIKB 38 0215
|RIKS 29 0917
|Settlement Date
|12/10/2025
|12/10/2025
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|380
|4,107
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
|102.105
|/
|6.240
|101.181
|/
|3.160
|Total Number of Bids Received
|4
|14
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|480
|4,307
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|3
|12
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|3
|12
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
|102.105
|/
|6.240
|101.181
|/
|3.160
|Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
|102.570
|/
|6.190
|101.252
|/
|3.140
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
|102.105
|/
|6.240
|101.181
|/
|3.160
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
|102.341
|/
|6.220
|101.222
|/
|3.148
|Best Bid (Price / Yield)
|102.570
|/
|6.190
|101.252
|/
|3.140
|Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
|101.850
|/
|6.270
|101.150
|/
|3.169
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
|102.239
|/
|6.230
|101.219
|/
|3.149
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.26
|1.05
Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 38 0215 - RIKS 29 0917
| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
