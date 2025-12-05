Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 38 0215 - RIKS 29 0917

Series RIKB 38 0215RIKS 29 0917
Settlement Date 12/10/202512/10/2025
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 3804,107
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 102.105/6.240101.181/3.160
Total Number of Bids Received 414
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 4804,307
Total Number of Successful Bids 312
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 312
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 102.105/6.240101.181/3.160
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 102.570/6.190101.252/3.140
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 102.105/6.240101.181/3.160
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 102.341/6.220101.222/3.148
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 102.570/6.190101.252/3.140
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 101.850/6.270101.150/3.169
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 102.239/6.230101.219/3.149
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.261.05

