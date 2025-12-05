Plant-based Dairy Alternatives Research Report 2025: $106.4 Bn Market Opportunities, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecasts 2024-2034

Dublin, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plant-based Dairy Alternatives Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Plant-Based Dairy Alternatives Market was valued at USD 34.1 billion in 2024 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.1% to reach USD 106.4 billion by 2034



The market is experiencing rapid growth as consumers increasingly seek sustainable, nutritious, and ethical alternatives to traditional dairy products. Rising demand for lactose-free and vegan options, combined with advancements in ingredient technology, is propelling the industry forward. Although plant-based cheese and yogurt currently represent smaller portions of the market, they are growing at strong double-digit rates, supported by innovative formulations that replicate the texture, flavor, and functionality of dairy.

Significant capital investments are flowing into the sector, with established dairy producers modernizing their facilities to process ingredients such as oats, peas, and almonds. Policy changes encouraging plant protein consumption and school nutrition programs that incorporate plant-based beverages are further stimulating demand. Looking ahead, the industry's trajectory will be shaped by factors such as regulatory clarity, balanced pricing, and accountability for carbon emissions, which together will influence product innovation and raw material sourcing in key markets across North America and Europe.



The plant-based milk segment generated USD 21 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 12.1% between 2025 and 2034. Oat-based beverages currently dominate this segment, appreciated for their mild taste, versatility, and favorable sustainability profile. As consumers explore alternatives beyond soy and almond, ingredients like hemp, coconut, and fava beans are being incorporated into new product lines to expand variety and nutritional value. Brands continue to invest in research and development aimed at improving taste, mouthfeel, and nutrient density to match or surpass dairy equivalents. The evolution of this segment is driving innovation across the wider plant-based dairy industry, enhancing both consumer acceptance and product diversity.



The supermarkets and hypermarkets segment was valued at USD 14.7 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2025 to 2034, representing 43.2% share. These retail outlets dominate distribution due to extensive shelf space and visibility, helping plant-based products reach mainstream consumers. At the same time, specialty and health-food retailers continue to play a crucial role in testing and launching new product formats. As plant-based dairy becomes increasingly normalized, private-label brands are expanding, offering competitively priced alternatives. Convenience stores are also broadening their offerings to meet the growing consumer preference for accessible plant-based options in everyday shopping environments.



Germany Plant-Based Dairy Alternatives Market was valued at USD 1.9 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.7% through 2034. The country leads in Europe due to strong environmental awareness, widespread adoption of almond and oat-based dairy substitutes, and growing consumer preference for sustainable and locally sourced products. Intense competition among domestic brands and supermarket chains has spurred private-label development and broadened consumer trials, further accelerating market expansion.



Key players operating in the Global Plant-Based Dairy Alternatives Market include Hain Celestial Group, Blue Diamond Growers, Oatly Group AB, Califia Farms, and Danone S.A. Leading companies in the plant-based dairy alternatives market are pursuing innovation, expansion, and collaboration to strengthen their market foothold. They are investing heavily in product research to replicate the texture and nutritional profile of dairy through advanced processing and ingredient optimization.

Strategic partnerships with retailers and foodservice chains are helping enhance product visibility and accessibility. Companies are also expanding production capacity and entering new regional markets to meet rising global demand. Diversification into alternative protein sources such as oats, hemp, and fava beans supports supply chain resilience and sustainability goals.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 230 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $34.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $106.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.1% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.1.1 Supplier Landscape

3.1.2 Profit Margin

3.1.3 Value addition at each stage

3.1.4 Factor affecting the value chain

3.1.5 Disruptions

3.2 Industry impact forces

3.2.1 Growth drivers

3.2.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges

3.2.3 Market opportunities

3.3 Growth potential analysis

3.4 Regulatory landscape

3.4.1 North America

3.4.2 Europe

3.4.3 Asia-Pacific

3.4.4 Latin America

3.4.5 Middle East & Africa

3.5 Porter's analysis

3.6 PESTEL analysis

3.7 Price trends

3.7.1 by region

3.8 Future market trends

3.9 Technology and Innovation landscape

3.9.1 Current technological trends

3.9.2 Emerging technologies

3.10 Patent Landscape

3.11 Trade statistics (Note: the trade statistics will be provided for key countries only)

3.11.1 Major importing countries

3.11.2 Major exporting countries

3.12 Sustainability and Environmental Aspects

3.12.1 Sustainable Practices

3.12.2 Waste Reduction Strategies

3.12.3 Energy Efficiency in Production

3.12.4 Eco-friendly Initiatives

3.13 Carbon Footprint Considerations



Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company market share analysis

4.2.1 by region

4.2.1.1 North America

4.2.1.2 Europe

4.2.1.3 Asia-Pacific

4.2.1.4 LATAM

4.2.1.5 MEA

4.3 Company matrix analysis

4.4 Competitive analysis of major market players

4.5 Competitive positioning matrix

4.6 Key developments

4.6.1 Mergers & acquisitions

4.6.2 Partnerships & collaborations

4.6.3 New Product Launches

4.6.4 Expansion Plans



Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Product Type, 2025-2034 (USD Million, Kilo Tons)

5.1 Key trends

5.2 Plant-based milk

5.2.1 Shelf-stable

5.2.2 Refrigerated

5.3 Plant-based yogurt

5.3.1 Spoonable

5.3.2 Drinkable

5.4 Plant-based cheese

5.4.1 Block & wheel

5.4.2 Shredded & grated

5.4.3 Sliced

5.4.4 Cream-cheese & spreads

5.4.5 Food-service analogues

5.5 Plant-based ice cream & frozen dessert

5.5.1 Pints & tubs

5.5.2 Novelties

5.6 Plant-based butter & spreads

5.6.1 Stick / block

5.6.2 Soft-tub spreads

5.7 Creamers

5.7.1 Refrigerated liquid

5.7.2 Shelf-stable liquid

5.7.3 Powdered

5.8 Others



Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Source, 2025-2034 (USD Million, Kilo Tons)

6.1 Key trends

6.2 Soy

6.3 Almond

6.4 Oat

6.5 Coconut

6.6 Hemp

6.7 Mixed / blended bases

6.8 Novel proteins

6.8.1 Faba bean

6.8.2 Flaxseed

6.8.3 Quinoa

6.8.4 Other proteins



Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Distribution channel, 2025-2034 (USD Million, Kilo Tons)

7.1 Key trends

7.2 Supermarkets & hypermarkets

7.3 Convenience & grocery stores

7.4 Specialty & health-food stores

7.5 Online retail / DTC

7.6 Food-service

7.7 Industrial / B2B ingredients



Chapter 8 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2025-2034 (USD Million, Kilo Tons)

8.1 Key trends

8.2 North America

8.2.1 U.S.

8.2.2 Canada

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 France

8.3.4 Italy

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia-Pacific

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 India

8.4.3 Japan

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

8.5 Latin America

8.5.1 Brazil

8.5.2 Mexico

8.5.3 Argentina

8.5.4 Rest of Latin America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 South Africa

8.6.3 UAE

8.6.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa



Chapter 9 Company Profiles

Blue Diamond Growers

Califia Farms

Danone S.A.

Earth's Own Food Company Inc.

Eden Foods,Inc.

Elmhurst 1925

Good Karma Foods

Happy Planet Foods

Hain Celestial Group

Nestle S.A.

Oatly Group AB

Pacific Foods of Oregon, LLC

Ripple Foods

SunOpta Inc.

The Coca-Cola Company (Fairlife/Simply platforms)

The Hain Celestial Group

The Hershey Company (via SOFIT)

TurtleTree

Valio Ltd

Yili Group

