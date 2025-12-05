Rights Offering Update

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AOT.H; OTCID: AOTVF) (“Ascot” or the “Company”) advises shareholders that further to its news release of November 7, 2025, that the rights offering to raise gross proceeds of up to C$14,871,517 (the “Rights Offering”) described therein is set to expire at 5:00 pm (Toronto time) on Friday December 12, 2025 and subscriptions and subscription funds (paid by certified cheque, bank draft or money order) must be received on or before such time by the rights agent, Computershare Investor Services Inc. (the “Rights Agent”), in order to participate in the Rights Offering. The procedure and documentation for exercising rights is set out in a Rights Offering circular dated November 7, 2025 (the “Circular”), available on the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca, and for persons outside of the United States, on the Company’s website at www.ascotgold.com and in the Rights Subscription Form, both documents of which were delivered to shareholders of record on November 18, 2025 (the “Record Date”) who are resident in a province or territory of Canada (the “Eligible Jurisdictions”).

A link to the Rights Offering Notice and Circular is as follows: https://ascotgold.com/investors/rights-offering/

Shareholders are reminded that in addition to the Basic Subscription Privilege (Box 1 of Rights Subscription Form) which entitle shareholders to acquire one additional share (“Additional Rights Shares”) for each share they held at the Record Date, shareholders may also subscribe for additional shares that have not been subscribed for under the Additional Subscription Privilege (Box 2 of Rights Subscription Form) up to the total number of shares offered under the Rights Offering. If the aggregate number of Additional Rights Shares subscribed for under the Additional Subscription Privilege exceeds the number of available Additional Rights Shares, each holder will receive Additional Rights Shares equal to the lesser of (1) the number of Additional Rights Shares subscribed for by the holder under the Additional Subscription Privilege; and (2) a pro-rata share based on the number of Additional Rights Shares they exercised compared to all other holders who subscribed under the Additional Subscription Privilege.

Your stockbroker or dealer agent can assist with these subscriptions.

Shareholders of the Company who are not resident in the Eligible Jurisdictions, including resident of the United States, may not have received a Rights Subscription Form but may be eligible to exercise their Subscription Privileges if such shareholders are able to establish to the satisfaction of the Company that they are eligible to participate in the Rights Offering on or before 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on December 5, 2025, or such other date as determined by the Company, subject to the laws of the jurisdiction where they are resident. Shareholders who require assistance in completing their subscriptions or who have not received a Rights Subscription Form should contact Tally Barmash at tbarmash@fiorecorporation.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Ascot Resources Ltd.

James A. (Jim) Currie

CEO and Director

For further information contact:

Email: info@ascotgold.com

Phone: 778-725-1060

and:

Robert McLeod

Email: rmcleod@fioreconsultants.com

Phone: 604-617-0616

About Ascot

Ascot is a Canadian mining company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, and its shares trade on the NEX under the ticker AOT.H and on the OTCID under the ticker AOTVF. Ascot is the 100% owner of the Premier Gold mine which is located on Nisga’a Nation Treaty Lands, in the prolific Golden Triangle of northwestern British Columbia.

For more information about the Company, please refer to the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca or visit the Company’s web site at www.ascotgold.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

All statements and other information contained in this press release about anticipated future events may constitute forward-looking information under Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "targeted", "outlook", "on track" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could", “would” or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements, including statements in respect of the terms and conditions of the Rights Offering, the anticipated use of proceeds from the Rights Offering; the ability of the Company to accomplish its business objectives and the intentions described herein; and future plans, development and operations of the Company. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, including uncertainty relating to the closing of the Rights Offering, delays in obtaining or failure to obtain required approvals to complete the Rights Offering; discretion in the Company’s use of available funds from the Rights Offering; the uncertainty associated with estimating costs to completion of the Rights Offering; risks relating to negative operating cash flows of the Company; dilution of the shareholdings of shareholders who do not exercise all of their Rights under the Rights Offering; irrevocability of the exercise of Rights by a shareholder; the possibility that the subscription price is not indicative of the Company’s value; if a shareholder fails to follow the subscription procedure and abide by the subscription deadline their subscription may be rejected; business and economic conditions in the mining industry generally; fluctuations in commodity prices and currency exchange rates; environmental compliance; risks related to outstanding debt; uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to development, production, costs and expenses, and health, safety and environmental risks; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; the need to obtain additional financing to finance operations and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; social media and reputation; negative publicity; human rights; business objectives; shortage of personnel; health and safety; the possibility of delay in future plans and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; claims and legal proceedings; information systems and cyber security; internal controls; violation of anti-bribery or corruption laws; competition; tax considerations; compliance with listing standards; enforcement of civil liabilities; financing requirement risks; market price volatility of Common Shares; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; the need for exchange approval, and other regulatory approvals and other risk factors as detailed from time to time in Ascot's filings with Canadian securities regulators, available on Ascot's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca including the Annual Information Form of the Company dated March 24, 2025 in the section entitled "Risk Factors". Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions made with regard to: the completion of the Rights Offering under certain thresholds, including the estimated costs thereof; the estimated costs associated with the care and maintenance plans; the tax rate applicable to the Company; future commodity prices; the grade of mineral resources and mineral reserves; labor and materials costs increasing on a basis consistent with the Company’s current expectations, the ability of the Company to convert inferred mineral resources to other categories; the ability of the Company to reduce mining dilution; the ability to reduce capital costs; the ability of the Company to raise additional financing; currency exchange rates being approximately consistent with current levels, compliance with the covenants in Ascot’s credit agreements; exploration plans; and general marketing, political, business and economic conditions. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the date the statements are made. Although Ascot believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and/or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements since Ascot can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Ascot does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable laws. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.