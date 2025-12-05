Vertex and CPA.com Announce AI-Driven Expansion of Tax Compliance Services for Accounting Firms

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vertex Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) (“Vertex” or the “Company”), a leading global provider of indirect tax solutions, and CPA.com, the trusted partner in accounting and finance transformation, today announced an expansion of their partnership to include an AI-driven solution in collaboration with Kintsugi. The application helps accounting firms of all sizes and tax expertise deliver automated, accurate, and scalable sales tax compliance for clients.

Building on years of trusted partnership, Vertex and CPA.com are bringing advanced artificial intelligence and automation to the forefront of sales tax compliance. This enhanced solution enables Client Advisory Services (CAS) and State and Local Tax (SALT) teams to assess exposure, automate registration and filing, and manage ongoing compliance with confidence and efficiency. Through the expanded CPA.com Firm Advisor Program, firms can now either manage clients’ compliance directly through a white-labelled platform or refer clients for hands-free automation supported jointly by Vertex and Kintsugi. Both options include dedicated support and seamless integration with leading ERP, billing, and e-commerce platforms. Teams benefit from fast setup, transparent workflows, and integrated reporting, enabling CAS and SALT teams to extend services confidently and efficiently.

“This launch marks an important next step in our journey to serve the accounting community,” said Bradd Wildstein, Vice President, Partner Sales at Vertex. “Through our partnership with CPA.com and Kintsugi’s advanced AI capabilities, we’re helping CPA firms unlock new revenue streams and simplify return filing with innovative automation.”

The expanded application, underpinned by Vertex and Kintsugi technology, delivers end-to-end sales tax compliance from exposure analysis and registration to filing and reporting, supported by real-time monitoring and proactive accuracy controls. CPA.com adds value through its Firm Advisor Program, offering flexible partnership models and expert guidance that help firms scale, serve multi-jurisdictional clients, and unlock new advisory revenue opportunities.

“We are building on our long-standing relationship with Vertex and adding new AI-powered capabilities,” said Michael Cerami, EVP, CPA.com. “By making sales tax compliance easier, more accurate and scalable, we can help practitioners focus on what matters most: building trusted relationships and delivering real value, while making it easier for mid-market and SMB firms to access enterprise-level compliance that is right-sized for their business.”

Vertex, CPA.com, and Kintsugi will showcase the enhanced application and share insights on the future of AI in tax advisory services at the upcoming Digital CPA Conference, December 7-10 in Washington, D.C. As a proud sponsor for the past decade, Vertex continues its long-standing commitment to this premier event. To learn more, visit booth #47. Firms can also learn more about this program by attending the upcoming webinar, “Automate, scale, advise: The new AI-powered sales tax compliance model for CAS and SALT practices,” Jan. 15 at 2pm ET.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc. is a leading global provider of indirect tax solutions. The Company’s mission is to deliver the most trusted tax technology enabling global businesses to transact, comply and grow with confidence. Vertex provides solutions that can be tailored to specific industries for major lines of indirect tax, including sales and consumer use, value added and payroll. Headquartered in North America, and with offices in South America and Europe, Vertex empowers the world’s leading brands to simplify the complexity of continuous compliance.

For more information, visit https://www.vertexinc.com or follow us on X and LinkedIn .

About CPA.com

CPA.com is the trusted partner in accounting and finance transformation, enabling firms and finance teams to evolve and innovate across audit, tax and advisory services. It delivers leading-edge strategies, resources and technologies to help firms and finance teams of all sizes stay ahead of a rapidly changing marketplace, deliver more value to clients, and position for long-term success. CPA.com is an affiliate of the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA). For more information, visit www.cpa.com .

About Kintsugi

Kintsugi provides an AI-powered tax automation platform that transforms complex tax management into a streamlined, automated process. By leveraging artificial intelligence and seamless integrations, Kintsugi reduces preparation time by 75% and compliance costs by 50% for e-commerce and SaaS businesses. The company offers transparent pricing, exceptional customer service, and advanced capabilities for multi-state and international tax compliance. Learn more at www.trykintsugi.com.

