Vertex Configuration Agent for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Now Available in the Microsoft Marketplace

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vertex Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) (“Vertex” or the “Company”), a leading global provider of indirect tax solutions, today announced the availability of Vertex Configuration Agent for Microsoft Dynamics 365 in the Microsoft Marketplace, helping customers automate tax configuration, maintain compliance, and adapt quickly as business needs evolve. Vertex customers can now discover trusted solutions through Microsoft Marketplace, with smooth integration and streamlined management across Microsoft Azure and other Microsoft products.

The Vertex Configuration Agent for Microsoft Dynamics 365 helps businesses stay ahead of change by keeping tax configurations continuously aligned as their operations evolve. Powered by Vertex AI and integrated with Microsoft Dynamics 365, the solution automatically detects updates in source systems (such as new entities, registrations, or locations) and proactively applies configuration adjustments before issues arise. This automation reduces manual effort, speeds implementation, and ensures accurate, compliant tax setups across global operations. Designed for the Microsoft Dynamics 365 ecosystem, it extends the power of intelligent automation across tax workflows, enabling businesses to operate with greater precision and less effort.

“Launching the Vertex tax agent in the Microsoft Marketplace marks a significant milestone in our mission to simplify tax complexity through intelligent automation," said Bradd Wildstein, Vice President, Partner Sales at Vertex. “By harnessing Microsoft’s AI capabilities, we’re empowering customers with a smarter, faster way to maintain tax accuracy—streamlining processes, improving compliance, and driving operational efficiency.”

“Microsoft Marketplace helps organizations and partners move faster, work smarter, and grow by connecting them with the right solutions – all in one trusted place,” said Cyril Belikoff, vice president, Microsoft Azure Product Marketing. “We’re happy to welcome the Vertex solution to the growing Microsoft Marketplace ecosystem.”

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc. is a leading global provider of indirect tax solutions. The Company’s mission is to deliver the most trusted tax technology enabling global businesses to transact, comply and grow with confidence. Vertex provides solutions that can be tailored to specific industries for major lines of indirect tax, including sales and consumer use, value added and payroll. Headquartered in North America, and with offices in South America and Europe, Vertex empowers the world’s leading brands to simplify the complexity of continuous compliance.



