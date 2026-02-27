Vertex to Present at Upcoming Conferences

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERX), a global provider of tax technology solutions, today announced that Chris Young, President and Chief Executive Officer, and John Schwab, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at two upcoming conferences.

A fireside chat at the Citizens JMP Technology Conference is scheduled for Tuesday, March 3, 2026 at 2:30 PM Pacific Time.

A fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley TMT Conference is scheduled for Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 7:45 AM Pacific Time.

Live webcasts and replays of both presentations will be available on Vertex’s investor relations website at ir.vertex.com.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc. is a leading global provider of indirect tax solutions. The Company’s mission is to deliver the most trusted tax technology enabling global businesses to transact, comply and grow with confidence. Vertex provides solutions that can be tailored to specific industries for major lines of indirect tax, including sales and consumer use, value added and payroll. Headquartered in North America, and with offices in South America and Europe, Vertex empowers the world’s leading brands to simplify the complexity of continuous compliance.

For more information, visit www.vertexinc.com or follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Investor Relations contact:

Joe Crivelli

Vertex, Inc.

investors@vertexinc.com