Stansberry Asset Management Named to PSN Top Guns List of Best Performing Strategies for Q3 2025

WESTLAKE, Texas, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stansberry Asset Management (SAM) has been named to the celebrated PSN Top Guns List of best performing separate accounts, managed accounts, and managed ETF strategies for Q3 2025. The highly anticipated list, published by Zephyr, remains one of the most important references for investors and asset managers.

"Q3 2025 delivered strong broad-based market gains, creating opportunities for skilled active managers," says PSN Product Manager Nick Williams. "PSN Top Guns managers excelled by capitalizing on the market's broadening rally and navigating the Fed's policy pivot effectively. Their ability to position strategically across asset classes while maintaining discipline during this positive environment demonstrates the distinct value of active management in SMAs. As markets responded favorably to accommodative monetary policy and resilient fundamentals, these managers proved their worth by not just participating in the rally, but by strategically positioning to capture opportunities across the expanding opportunity set."

SAM’s recognition highlights the year-to-date results of its Gold strategy, up 94.88% year-to-date through Q3 (net of fees), as the team has continued to navigate this year’s record-setting gold highs with a disciplined approach for its clients.

“We’re honored to see our Gold strategy recognized for multiple PSN Top Guns awards,” said Austin Root, Chief Investment Officer at Stansberry Asset Management. “Gold has played a vital role for investors during a year marked by new all-time highs and renewed macro uncertainty. Our team’s focus has always been on disciplined research and thoughtful, active decision-making, and this recognition underscores the value of our approach in helping clients build resilient portfolios that are prepared for a wide range of market environments.”

Through a combination PSN’s proprietary performance screens, the PSN Top Guns awards products in six proprietary categories in over 75 universes based on continued performance over time.

SAM’s Gold strategy earned PSN Top Guns 1 Quarter, 1 Year and 3 Year US Equity Universe awards, meaning our Gold strategy had one of the top ten returns for the quarter, for the one-year period and for the three-year period in their respective strategy.

SAM’s Gold Strategy reflects a disciplined, four-pronged approach to precious metals investing, combining physical gold, major producers, emerging producers, and royalty companies into a diversified and actively managed allocation. The strategy is built on rigorous research and position-level due diligence, with an emphasis on identifying well-run producers, uncovering undervalued “pounds in the ground” among emerging miners, and leveraging the capital-efficient economics of royalty and streaming companies. This structure enables the team to seek attractive reward-to-risk opportunities while maintaining gold’s core role as a long-term store of value and portfolio stabilizer.





About Stansberry Asset Management (SAM)

Stansberry Asset Management (SAM) is an SEC registered investment advisory firm founded in 2016, currently managing more than $1.2 billion in assets. SAM marries informed, active, sophisticated investment management with holistic financial and wealth planning, all with a focus on helping clients build and preserve their legacy. SAM’s approach is rooted in rigorous analysis, strategic insight, and a commitment to client-centric service. The firm is headquartered in Westlake, TX with offices in New York, California and Washington, serving clients across the United States.

About PSN

For more than four decades, PSN has been a top resource for investment professionals. Asset managers rely on Zephyr’s PSN to effectively reach institutional and retail investors. Over 2,800 firms, 285 universes, and more than 21,000 products comprise the PSN SMA database showing asset breakdowns, compliance, key personnel, ownership diversity, ESG, business objectives and strategy, style, fees, GIC sectors, fixed income ranges and full holdings. Unique to PSN is its robust historical database of over 40 Years of Data Including Net and Gross-of-Fee Returns. PSN Mid-Year Outlook provides insight and trends about the SMA industry. You can view in online here.

