Stansberry Asset Management Earns 2025 Great Place To Work Certification™

WESTLAKE, Texas, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stansberry Asset Management (SAM) is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for the 2nd year in a row. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at SAM. This year, 94% of employees said it’s a great place To Work – compared to 57% at a typical U.S. company - reflecting the firm’s strong culture and commitment to fostering a supportive and collaborative workplace. SAM achieved this milestone while doubling both its employee head count and assets under management over the past three years, underscoring its ability to grow without losing sight of what matters most—its people.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. “By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Stansberry Asset Management (SAM) stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

“We’re incredibly proud to earn this recognition for the second year in a row,” said Chris DeLaura, Chief Executive Officer at Stansberry Asset Management. “Our people are the foundation of everything we do. We’ve built a culture that values collaboration, growth, and purpose, and this certification reflects the commitment and passion our team brings to work every day.”

At SAM, fostering a positive and connected workplace is a priority. Over the past year, the firm has continued to strengthen cross-team collaboration, ensuring employees across investment, operations, and marketing work closely together toward shared goals. SAM also places a strong emphasis on work-life balance, with a culture that values flexibility and understanding. Regular team-building events help employees connect beyond their day-to-day roles, contributing to a workplace where people genuinely enjoy working together.

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

WE’RE HIRING!

Looking to grow your career at a company that puts its people first? Visit our careers page at: https://www.stansberryam.com/careers/

About Stansberry Asset Management

SAM is an SEC registered investment advisory firm headquartered in Westlake, Texas, with offices in New York, NY, Clifton Park, NY, Camas, WA and San Mateo, CA with clients across the country. SAM marries informed, active, sophisticated investment management with holistic financial and wealth planning, all with a focus on helping clients build and preserve their legacy. SAM’s approach is rooted in rigorous analysis, strategic insight, and a commitment to client-centric service. For more information, please visit www.stansberryam.com and follow SAM on LinkedIn, Facebook, X (Twitter), and YouTube.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Contact: Claire Snider

Phone: 646.854.4370

Email: info@stansberryam.com