What’s Driving the Remarkable Rise of the Oral GLP-1 Market Today?

Ottawa, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The oral GLP-1 market is rapidly advancing on a scale, with expectations of accumulating hundreds of millions in revenue between 2025 and 2035. Market forecasts suggest robust development propelled by accelerated investments, innovation, and increasing demand across different industries.

Key Takeaways

North America was dominant in the market by 46% in 2024.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during 2025-2034.

By drug type, the oral peptide GLP-1 agonists segment led the market in 2024.

By drug type, the small-molecule non-peptide GLP-1 agonists segment is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period.

By molecule, the semaglutide segment dominated the oral GLP-1 market in 2024.

By molecule, the orforglipron segment is expected to register the fastest expansion in the studied years.

By distribution channel, the hospital & specialty clinics segment captured a major revenue share of the market in 2024.

By distribution channel, the online pharmacies segment is expected to grow rapidly in the upcoming years.

By end user, the diabetic population segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2024.

By end user, the obese/overweight individuals segment is expected to witness rapid growth during 2025-2034.

Exploration of Promising Studies: What are the Impactful Efforts in the Consistent Development of Oral GLP-1?

They usually encompass drugs that mimic the natural GLP-1 hormone in pill form, serving as a substitute to injections for managing type 2 diabetes and obesity. The global oral GLP-1 market has major growth factors, including rising cases of type 2 diabetes and obesity, the expanding patient preference for oral administration over injections, and the transformation of more efficacious oral drug formulations. Ongoing innovations mainly involve newer clinical studies on 25 mg and 50 mg once-daily oral semaglutide doses result in crucially increased weight loss and better glycemic control as compared to the initial 14 mg dose. Alongside, the leaders are promoting small-molecule non-peptide drugs, such as Orforglipron (Eli Lilly), in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of both type 2 diabetes and obesity.

What are the Key Drivers in the Oral GLP-1 Market?

Current research activities are leveraging an expansion of GLP-1 receptor agonists for new purposes, like cardiovascular disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), kidney disease, and other related concerns. However, the global market is further fueled by the future patent expirations for some GLP-1 drugs will support their generic versions, with escalated competition and potentially making the drugs cost-effective.

What are the Prominent Trends in the Oral GLP-1 Market?

In November 2025, Lilly invested €2.6 billion for oral GLP-1 manufacturing capability with a new Netherlands facility.

In August 2025, Eli Lilly and Company presented positive topline results from the Phase 3 ATTAIN-1 trial, evaluating orforglipron, an investigational oral glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist, in 3,127 adults with obesity, or overweight with a weight-related medical problem and without diabetes.

What is the Major Limitation in the Oral GLP-1 Market?

Specific challenges around the global market are the need for greater manufacturing expenditures and complex synthesis, as well as probable side effects, such as gastrointestinal issues, and the requirement for regulatory oversight to manage safety and access.

Regional Analysis

Why did North America Dominate the Market in 2024?

By capturing a major revenue share, North America led the market in 2024. As per the NIH survey, there were nearly 33.6 to 35.4 million cases of type 2 diabetes in 2024 in the US, and it is anticipated to grow to 54.9 million cases by 2030. The possession of more sophisticated healthcare systems, rising progression of oral formulations and robust reimbursement policies are assisting the comprehensive regional expansion.

For instance,

In November 2025, Novo Nordisk released four new analyses on oral semaglutide 25 mg (Wegovy in a pill) at ObesityWeek 2025, which also explored reductions in cardiovascular risk factors.



What Made the Asia Pacific Grow Notably in the Oral GLP-1 Market in 2024?

In the upcoming era, the Asia Pacific is predicted to expand rapidly in the market, with prominent factors, like an enhancement in urbanization and a changing lifestyle. Whereas India, China, and Indonesia are encouraging universal health coverage and increasing access to diabetes and obesity treatments. In 2025, Innovent received approval for mazdutide, which is China's first dual GCG/GLP-1 receptor agonist, for chronic weight management, and continuing Phase 3 trials for MASH and HFpEF.

According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), diabetes cases (mainly type 2 diabetes) in 2024 and by 2030

Region/Country In 2024 (Approx.) By 2030 (Approx.) Western Pacific Region 206 million adults 196.5 million South-East Asia 107 million adults 115.1 million China 148 million adults 140.5 million India 89.8 million adults 101.0 million

Segmental Insights

By drug type analysis

Which Drug Type Led the Oral GLP-1 Market in 2024?

The oral peptide GLP-1 agonists segment held the biggest share of the market in 2024. As these drugs have beneficial actions in weight loss, reduce risks of hypoglycemia, and cardiovascular protection, they further propel their adoption for both diabetes and obesity management. For this drug type, researchers are promoting innovations by using nanomicelles and recombinant bacteria to enhance oral bioavailability and therapeutic results.

Whereas, the small-molecule non-peptide GLP-1 agonists segment is estimated to register rapid expansion. Inclusion of raised stability, for greater oral delivery, omitting the requirement for injections and expanding patient adherence are impacting the market progression. Emerging small-molecule GLP-1 receptor agonists, including YN1548, are in development and demonstrate robust results in preclinical and early clinical studies.

By molecule analysis

How did the Semaglutide Segment Lead the Market in 2024?

In 2024, the semaglutide segment captured a dominant share of the oral GLP-1 market. The prominent cardiovascular and kidney protective effects are resulting in escalated FDA approval, and new data on increased doses and real-world efficiency are supporting the segmental growth. In this era, the FLOW trial released that weekly semaglutide lowers the risk of critical kidney events by 24% and substantial adverse cardiovascular events (MACE) by 18% in patients with type 2 diabetes and chronic kidney disease.

Furthermore, the orforglipron segment will expand rapidly during 2025-2034. Specifically, ongoing developments of Orforglipron explore major endpoints in the ACHIEVE-1 Phase 3 trial for type 2 diabetes, with a promising HbA1c reduction of 1.3−1.6% and average weight loss of 7.9% at the highest dose. It also has a crucial function in lowering blood pressure, LDL cholesterol, triglycerides, and inflammatory biomarkers, particularly high-sensitivity C-reactive protein (hsCRP).

By distribution channel analysis

Which Distribution Channel Dominated the Oral GLP-1 Market in 2024?

The hospital & specialty clinics segment registered dominance with a major share of the market in 2024. Mainly, numerous clinics are fostering the adoption of a "wrap-around" care model, similar to that employed for bariatric surgery, with significant assistance from nutritionists, exercise physiologists, and behavioral health providers. Many hospitals are promoting integration of these therapies into their weight management and diabetes care programs, and certain are involved in the development of support systems.

The online pharmacies segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth in the coming era. Advancing therapies are marketed and sold through online telehealth programs, coupled with virtual consultations and home delivery. A few specific online programs are executing alternative plans for weight management, especially lifestyle management programs, which enable patients to eventually taper off or come off medication completely. The recent advances include Noom is a compounded alternative through its online platform, combined with a psychology-based weight loss program.

By end user analysis

Why did the Diabetic Population Segment Dominate the Market in 2024?

The diabetic population segment held the biggest share of the oral GLP-1 market in 2024. These developing drugs are bolstering improvements in blood sugar control, encouraging weight loss, and providing substantial cardiovascular and kidney protection. Immersive clinical evidence for GLP-1s in assisting in the management of both type 2 diabetes and obesity, with raised physician and patient awareness of these advantages, is supporting the diabetic population.

However, the obese/overweight individuals segment is predicted to register the fastest growth. Due to the sedentary lifestyle, the diverse regions, especially the Asia Pacific countries, are facing a huge burden of obese individuals. Recently, in 2025, the WHO issued its first global guideline on the use of GLP-1 medicines for treating obesity, which showed obesity as a chronic disease with a need for long-term pharmacological treatment. Also, it has suggested these therapies for adults with obesity (BMI ≥ 30) as an adjunct to a healthy diet and physical activity.

What are the Recent Developments in the Oral GLP-1 Market?

In December 2025, Eli Lilly and Company (Lilly) launched the first patient visit for the SURMOUNT-REAL UK five-year, randomized, real-world clinical trial.

In November 2025, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) unveiled the online course Caring for People with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus in Primary Health Care, a free, self-paced learning tool for elevating the skills and knowledge of primary health care teams.

In November 2025, Thyrocare introduced GLP-1 Health Check packages to assist monitoring during GLP-1 therapy.



Oral GLP-1 Market Key Players List

Novo Nordisk

Eli Lilly

AstraZeneca

Roche

Viking Therapeutics

Merck

Structure Therapeutics

Verdiva Bio

Sun Pharma

Pfizer

Zealand Pharma

Rani Therapeutics

Hengrui Medicine

Altimmune

Eccogene



Segments Covered in the Report

By Drug Type

Oral Peptide GLP-1 Agonists

Small-Molecule Non-Peptide GLP-1 Agonists

By Molecule

Semaglutide (Oral Formulation)

Danuglipron

Orforglipron

Lotiglipron

Other Emerging Candidates (GLP-1/GIP dual or non-peptide analogs)



By Distribution Channel

Hospital & Specialty Clinics

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies



By End User

Diabetic Population

Obese / Overweight Individuals

Cardiovascular-Risk Patients



By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K. France Germany Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea South-East Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



