Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTC: SGTM) Files 24th U.S. Provisional Patent – Mobile Waste Diversion Oracle™ – Pioneering Real-Time Verification for Landfill Avoidance and Carbon Credit Generation

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTC: SGTM), a leader in regenerative waste-to-resource technologies, today announced the filing of its 24th U.S. provisional patent application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for the Mobile Waste Diversion Oracle™. This groundbreaking innovation addresses a critical gap in the carbon-credit ecosystem by enabling verifiable proof of organic waste diversion from landfills – the “first mile” action that prevents methane emissions but has never been economically rewarded.

Bridging a Long-Standing Market Gap

In a world where 2.3 billion tons of waste are generated annually – with 1 billion tons of organic material producing methane equivalent to 300–1,200 million tCO₂ewhen landfilled (UNEP 2024; IPCC AR6 2023) – diversion remains the most impactful yet underutilized climate intervention. The Mobile Waste Diversion Oracle™ changes that, using standard smartphone sensors to deliver end-to-end verification in under 10 seconds, without additional hardware. This generates registry-ready data for avoided-methane credits under Verra VM0033, Gold Standard, and Puro.earth methodologies, unlocking 0.3–1.2 tCO₂e per ton diverted (IPCC 2025 factors).

How It Works

The system operates seamlessly:

• GPS historical analysis establishes landfill-bound baseline

• AI-driven photo classification and LiDAR volume measurement ensure tonnage accuracy (±5%)

• Dynamic geofencing secures the route to a registered Regen Hub

• QR-gated hub intake closes the chain-of-custody





This not only facilitates carbon credit issuance but also empowers waste haulers with immediate economic incentives, transforming an overlooked step into a scalable revenue driver.

Integration with SGTM’s IP Portfolio

The Mobile Waste Diversion Oracle™ integrates with SGTM’s 25-Patent Fortress™, including the Live Proof Oracle™ (US 63/914,297) for edge verification and Gasifier Forge™ (US 63/914,303) for optional biochar upgrades, creating a comprehensive chain from diversion to permanent sequestration.

Tony Raynor, CEO of SGTM:

“Carbon credits have always rewarded the endgame. This patent rewards the decision that makes the endgame unnecessary – the hauler who skips the landfill. One phone. One scan. One verified ton. That’s the future of waste, and it’s here now.”

About Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTC: SGTM)

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. develops patented technologies for converting organic waste into regenerative soils, clean energy, and verified carbon removal, licensed to the Raynor Shine Foundation for global impact.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially due to risks including patent prosecution, market adoption, and regulatory developments. See SGTM’s SEC filings for full details.

