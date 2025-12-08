Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTC: SGTM) Commercially Launches the World’s First Fully Integrated, Blockchain-Secured Waste-to-Wealth Operating System Protected by One of the Most Aggressive IP Fortresses in Climate Tech

ASTATULA, Fla., Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTC: SGTM) today announced the nationwide commercial launch of the industry’s first closed-loop operating system that instantly converts every ton of organic waste (yard waste, tree trimmings, storm debris) into two simultaneously monetized, fully verifiable outputs:

Premium regenerative soils (Waterless Garden™, Living Mulch™, Deer Soil™) – now shipping nationwide on Amazon



Registry-grade permanent carbon removal credits (avoided methane + long-term sequestration)





Every diversion event, soil production batch, and carbon credit is immutably recorded and audited on blockchain, creating fraud-resistant, transferable digital records that meet the highest transparency standards required by registries and corporate buyers.

The IP Fortress – Why This Platform Is Unreplicable In the past 60 days alone, SGTM has filed 25 new U.S. provisional patents, bringing its total portfolio to over 35 intellectual property assets — including issued trademarks (Waterless Garden™, Living Mulch™, Restore™, SGTM Eco Mint™), copyrighted software, blockchain verification protocols, and trade-secret biological processes. This multi-layered fortress specifically protects:

• Tree Survival Upgrade Protocol™ (Provisional Patent #26) – automatic permanence upgrade for carbon credits upon verified tree survival

• Mobile Waste Diversion Oracle™ – real-time, smartphone-based landfill avoidance verification

• Proprietary biochar formulations and closed-loop conversion methods

• Pay-Per-Ton Dynamic Rebate Engine™ architecture (Provisional Patent #25)

This combination of patents, blockchain immutability, and biological trade secrets creates one of the strongest defensive moats ever constructed in the regenerative resources sector.

Live Nationwide Today – December 8, 2025 • Regenerative soils shipping coast-to-coast via Amazon Brand Store

amazon.com/stores/SGTMSustainableProducts

• Licensing portal accepting applications (reviewed daily) for Regional Partners, Co-Packers, and Vision Ambassadors

sgtmtech.com/license

• Super App entering controlled release January 2026

Tony Raynor, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, stated:

“We designed and secured the entire operating system for the organic waste industry. With over 35 IP assets now locked in and blockchain securing every transaction, we have created the standard others will have to follow. The national launch is live, our revamped website is ready, and licenses can start signing up daily. 2026 is when we scale this globally.”

About Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTC: SGTM)

Headquartered in Astatula, Florida, SGTM owns and licenses a patented, blockchain-secured technology stack that transforms organic waste into premium soils, clean energy, and permanent carbon removal credits.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. See SEC filings for risk factors.

Contact

Tony Raynor, CEO

traynor@sgtmltd.com

(407) 886-8733