UAB “Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos” Starts Second Tranche Offering Of Notes Under The EUR 50 million Bonds Programme, Also Exchange Tender Offer For Notes ISIN LT0000405938

Series 1 tranche 2 offering of UAB „Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos“ notes under the EUR 50 million Bonds Programme:



Closed – End Investment Company Intended for Informed Investors UAB “Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos” (hereinafter, the “Company”) is launching its public offering of series 1 tranche 2 EUR 2025/2026 Notes (ISIN LT0000135840, hereinafter the “Notes”). The Notes are being issued under the EUR 50 million Bond Programme. The base prospectus of the programme (hereinafter, the “Prospectus”) was approved by the Bank of Lithuania on 25 August 2025 and announced by the Company.

According to the final terms of the series 1 tranche 2, approved by the Company (hereinafter, the “Final Terms”, attached, together with the Issue Specific Summary and translations thereof into Lithuanian, Latvian and Estonian), the Company is planning to issue up to EUR 2.5 million of nominal value Notes maturing on 4 December 2026 to investors in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.



Summary of the main issue terms:

Series 1 tranche 2 size: up to EUR 2,500,000

Denomination: EUR 1,000

Issue price of the Note: EUR 1,008.92

Interest rate: 8.50%, paid semi-annually

Subscription period: from 8 December 2025 to 11 December 2025 2:30 pm CEST/3:30 pm Vilnius time

Settlement and issue date: 12 December 2025

Maturity date: 4 December 2026

Investors wishing to submit a subscription order must contact their brokerage company.



Exchange Tender Offer For Notes ISIN LT0000405938 of the Company:

Under the Exchange offer, the Noteholders of Notes ISIN LT0000405938 ( EUR 2021/2025 Notes ) may exchange the EUR 2021/2025 Notes to new Notes to be exchanged at an exchange ratio of 1 to 1. As indicated above, the Notes will carry an annual interest rate of 8.50% and be issued under the Base Prospectus and Final Terms.

) may exchange the EUR 2021/2025 Notes to new Notes to be exchanged at an exchange ratio of 1 to 1. As indicated above, the Notes will carry an annual interest rate of 8.50% and be issued under the Base Prospectus and Final Terms. Taking into consideration that the issue price of the Notes to be acquired is EUR 1,008.92, i. e., by EUR 8.92 higher than the nominal value of EUR 2021/2025 Notes, the investors participating in the Exchange offer will receive unpaid accrued interest from 14 June 2025 until 12 December 2025 (including) respectively reduced, which will be paid on 12 December 2025 (i. e., per each single EUR 2021/2025 Note EUR 15.80 of interest shall be paid instead of EUR 24.72).

The Exchange offer period for Noteholders of EUR 2021/2025 Notes will run from 8 December 2025 to 11 December 2025, 2:30 pm CEST/3:30 pm Vilnius time. The results shall be announced on or around 12 December 2025.

Minimum exchange amount equals 100 units of EUR 2021-2025 Notes (ISIN LT0000405938).

The objective is to refinance the EUR 2021/2025 Notes, as well as to issue new Notes.

The Company has appointed UAB FMĮ Orion securities to act as its Lead Manager in the public offering of the new Notes as well as in the Exchange offer for EUR 2021/2025 Notes.



CONTACT INFORMATION

For questions about the offers, please contact Orion securities via email: corporateaction@orion.lt, phone: +37068758168.

Further details and required documents are available at: https://lordslb.lt/aei_bonds_2025_retail

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This notification is not for distribution to United States news agencies or for dissemination in the United States, Canada, Japan or Australia or elsewhere where such dissemination is not appropriate. Distribution of this announcement and other information in connection with the securities may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions. Persons into whose possession this announcement or such other information should come are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions.

No offer or invitation to acquire securities of the Company is being made by or in connection with this notification. The Prospectus is the only legally binding document containing information on the Company, the Notes, their offering in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, as well as admission to trading on the regulated market. The Prospectus is published on the website of the Company (https://lordslb.lt/aei_bonds_2025_retail) as well as on www.nasdaqbaltic.com and www.crib.lt.

Approval of the Prospectus shall not be understood as an endorsement of the securities admitted to trading on a regulated market. The potential investors are recommended to read the Prospectus before making an investment decision in order to fully understand the potential risks and rewards associated with the decision to invest in the securities. Furthermore, the securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to US persons unless the securities are registered under the Securities Act, or an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act is available. No public offering of the securities will be made in the United States.

Mantas Auruškevičius

Manager of Closed – End Investment Company Intended for Informed Investors

UAB “Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos”

mantas.auruskevicius@lordslb.lt

