Dangbei Launches Christmas Deals on Amazon.com — Save Up to $900 on 4K Home Cinema Projectors

NEW YORK, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dangbei, a leading innovator in smart projection technology, is bringing big-screen Christmas magic to U.S. homes with a series of limited-time deals on Amazon.com. From December 2 to December 15, 2025, shoppers can save up to 47.4% and as much as $900 on selected 4K home cinema and portable projectors.

From cozy Christmas movie nights and festive streaming marathons to holiday gaming sessions with friends, Dangbei’s line-up is designed to turn any living room wall into a true cinema screen — without the price tag of a big-screen TV.

Biggest Savings – Up to $900 Off



Dangbei DBOX02 – 4K ALPD Laser Projector with Google TV & Netflix

DBOX02 is Dangbei’s flagship 4K ALPD laser projector, built for users who want a bright, sharp image in real-world living rooms. With 4K resolution, an ALPD laser light source and up to 2450 ISO lumens, it delivers a crisp picture up to 200 inches, even when the room isn’t fully dark. Google TV and licensed Netflix are built in, so families can jump straight into Christmas movies, sports and series without extra streaming boxes.

Now $999 (47.4% off; was $1,899; save $900)

Product page: https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0D17LQ4PR



Dangbei DBOX02 Pro – 4K Laser Projector with Gimbal Stand

DBOX02 Pro builds on the DBOX02 platform with a flexible gimbal stand and enhanced tone mapping, making it easy to align a huge 4K image in different room layouts. Around 2000 ISO lumens of laser brightness and rich contrast make Christmas classics, live sports and New Year’s Eve broadcasts look cinematic on a large wall.

Now $899 (43.8% off; was $1,599; save $700)

Product page: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0F7RKFBFY



Dangbei MP1 Max – 4K Hybrid Tri-Laser + LED Projector

MP1 Max targets home cinema enthusiasts who want both high brightness and accurate color. Its Hybrid Tri-Laser + LED light engine delivers 3100 ISO lumens and wide color coverage (around 110% BT.2020 with ΔE<1), so HDR movies, concerts and sports look vivid and lifelike on a big screen — even during daytime viewing.

Now $1,399 (30.0% off; was $1,999; save $600)

Product page: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0F437SQXF

Portable & Everyday Projectors for Every Room

Dangbei Atom – Ultra-Slim Laser Projector with Google TV

Atom is built for modern apartments and flexible viewing. Its ultra-slim chassis slides easily onto a shelf or TV stand, while 1080p resolution, 1200 ISO lumens and support for HDR10 can project up to a 180-inch image. With Google TV and licensed Netflix built in, Atom turns any white wall into an instant streaming hub for Christmas specials, family films and weekday shows.

Now $549 (38.9% off; was $899; save $350)

Product page: https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0CLP5WMXC?th=1

Dangbei Freedo – Portable 1080p Projector with Built-In Battery

Freedo is Dangbei’s portable projector for users who want big-screen entertainment without being tied to a power outlet. It features 1080p resolution, around 450 ISO lumens, Google TV, licensed Netflix and a built-in battery for roughly 2.5 hours of viewing — ideal for a Christmas movie on the balcony, a bedroom ceiling screening, or a casual watch party at a friend’s place. The 165° gimbal stand allows projection on walls, ceilings or tent canvases.

Now $349 (36.4% off; was $549; save $200)

Product page: https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0DM8X8L1P?th=1

Dangbei N2 mini – Compact 1080p Projector for Bedrooms & Small Spaces

N2 mini is a compact, Netflix-ready 1080p projector designed for bedrooms, dorm rooms and small living spaces. It offers native 1080p resolution, roughly 200 ISO lumens of brightness and a projection size from about 40 to 120 inches, with a built-in gimbal stand that tilts up to around 190° for flexible placement. Autofocus, auto keystone, screen fit and obstacle avoidance help users get a clean image in seconds, while built-in apps like Netflix, YouTube and Prime Video make it easy to start streaming.

Now $149 (34.9% off; was $229; save $80)

Product page: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DXV2XXN1

Limited-Time Christmas Offers on Amazon.com

These Christmas promotions are available exclusively via the Dangbei Store on Amazon.com between December 2 and December 15, 2025:

Dangbei Amazon.com Store:

https://www.amazon.com/stores/Dangbei/page/D8315986-370C-4B78-9AB6-B95D894C2194

From holiday films and streaming marathons to gaming and sports, Dangbei’s Christmas projector deals offer an affordable way to bring cinema-grade viewing into everyday living spaces.

About Dangbei

Dangbei is a premium provider of smart entertainment solutions, specializing in home and portable projectors. With more than 200 million users worldwide, Dangbei combines advanced projection hardware with intuitive software to deliver immersive viewing experiences in everyday living rooms and small spaces.

For more information, please visit https://us.dangbei.com/.



