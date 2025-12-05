Aptera Co-CEO Chris Anthony to Participate in A.G.P.’s Annual Virtual Electric Vehicles and Transportation Conference

CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptera Motors (Nasdaq: SEV) announced today that Co-CEO Chris Anthony will participate in A.G.P.’s Annual Virtual Electric Vehicles and Transportation Conference on December 9, 2025. The event is hosted by A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners. A.G.P.’s Capital Markets team works closely with portfolio managers of hedge funds, mutual funds, and registered investment advisors.

Chris Anthony will deliver an investor presentation as part of the conference program. If you are interested in participating, please contact A.G.P. at agpevents@allianceg.com or visit https://allianceg.com/events/.

About Aptera Motors

Aptera Motors Corp. (Nasdaq: SEV) is a solar mobility company driven by a mission to advance the future of efficient transportation. Its flagship vehicle is conceived to be a paradigm-shifting solar electric vehicle that leverages breakthroughs in aerodynamics, material science, and solar technology to pursue new levels of efficiency. As a public benefit corporation, Aptera is committed to building a sustainable business that positively impacts its stakeholders and the environment. Aptera is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please visit www.aptera.us.

Media Contact

media@aptera.us