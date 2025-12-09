Aptera Motors to Participate in the December Northland Growth Conference 2025

CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptera Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: SEV) today announced that the Company will participate in the Northland Growth Conference, taking place virtually on Tuesday, December 16, 2025.

The event will consist of virtual one-on-one and small group investor meetings, scheduled in 30-minute increments throughout the day. Chris Anthony, Co-CEO, and members of Aptera’s Finance team will be available for these meetings.

Investors interested in meeting with Aptera may contact Northland Capital Markets for availability and scheduling at gc@northlandcapitalmarkets.com.

Additional information regarding meeting schedules will be provided directly by Northland to participating investors.

About Aptera Motors



Aptera Motors Corp. (Nasdaq: SEV) is a solar mobility company driven by a mission to advance the future of efficient transportation. Its flagship vehicle is conceived to be a paradigm-shifting solar electric vehicle that leverages breakthroughs in aerodynamics, material science, and solar technology to pursue new levels of efficiency. As a public benefit corporation, Aptera is committed to building a sustainable business that positively impacts its stakeholders and the environment. Aptera is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please visit www.aptera.us.

Media Contact

media@aptera.us