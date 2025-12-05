The Burnout Club Podcast Explores Caregiving Innovation With Neal K. Shah and Patrice Bonfiglio

Beverly Hills California, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neal K. Shah, CEO of CareYaya Health Technologies and author of the bestselling Insured to Death, joined Patrice Bonfiglio on The Burnout Club podcast to discuss the urgent need for innovation in the caregiving economy. During the episode, Shah shared how two major personal caregiving experiences prompted him to leave a successful hedge fund career to address the systemic issues facing family caregivers across the U.S.

The episode covered Shah’s transformation from managing a $250 million hedge fund to founding CareYaya, a digital caregiving platform that connects families with vetted, pre-healthcare students for affordable, high-quality care. Now active across more than 30 universities and engaging over 40,000 students, CareYaya offers a scalable, tech-forward solution that addresses the growing elder care crisis while simultaneously empowering future clinicians.

“Caregiving happened to me, like it does for many people. It’s one of the greatest hidden strains in society,” said Shah. “Once I experienced it, I couldn’t ignore how broken the system was. I wanted to build a better future for caregivers and those they care for.”

Bonfiglio and Shah discussed how burnout can stem from a loss of purpose—a theme that echoed Shah’s own shift into social entrepreneurship. While managing intense caregiving responsibilities for both his grandfather and his wife during a cancer battle, Shah found his work in finance increasingly unfulfilling. The experience, though challenging, ultimately became a catalyst for building CareYaya.

CareYaya’s unique model utilizes a trusted network of pre-medical and nursing students from top universities who gain hands-on care experience, benefiting both patients and students. “It’s deeply meaningful work,” Shah noted. “The students are motivated not just by income, but by the opportunity to build empathy, knowledge, and career readiness. It’s a virtuous cycle.”

The conversation also addressed the demographic urgency behind elder care innovation. Shah warned that by 2030, the U.S. will have more adults over 65 than under 18, with the caregiving burden rising sharply. He emphasized the need for solutions that integrate workforce expansion, technology, and AI, including his current research collaborations with institutions like Johns Hopkins and the National Institute on Aging.

Listen to the full episode on The Burnout Club and learn more about Shah’s work at CareYaya and Insured to Death.

The Burnout Club Podcast is a community-driven platform that explores the intersection of professional success and burnout. Hosted by Patrice Bonfiglio, a seasoned hedge fund executive with nearly two decades of experience, the podcast delves into the realities of burnout in high-pressure environments.

