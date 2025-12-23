Patrice Bonfiglio and Neal K. Shah Explore Health Insurance Benefits on The Burnout Club Podcast

Beverly Hills California, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a new episode of The Burnout Club, host Patrice Bonfiglio welcomed Neal K. Shah, Chairman and Co-Founder of Counterforce Health, to discuss one of the most pressing but under-acknowledged drivers of burnout in the healthcare system: the explosion of insurance claim denials and the rise of AI-driven denial practices.

The conversation highlighted the growing trend of algorithmic denials by major health insurers, which Shah describes as “a massive crisis facing American patients and caregivers.” Citing data from his bestselling book Insured to Death: How Health Insurance Screws Over Americans – And How We Take It Back, Shah shared that over 850 million health insurance claims were denied last year, impacting nearly 50 million Americans—many of whom never appeal.

In response to this systemic challenge, Shah and his team launched Counterforce Health, a social impact initiative providing free AI-powered tools to help patients and providers appeal denied claims. “We built technology to give people their time back, their money back, and in many cases, their care back,” said Shah. The tools—available at Counterforce Health—are already being used by thousands of patients and hundreds of clinics across the U.S.

The episode also addressed the role of burnout among healthcare providers. Shah discussed how physicians are leaving the profession due to “moral injury,” a phenomenon where doctors know the right course of care but are unable to deliver it because of insurance roadblocks. “The burnout is not just about time—it's about purpose,” he explained. “We're building tools that help both patients and doctors reclaim that sense of purpose.”

Shah expressed hope that growing awareness and recent Department of Justice investigations into insurer practices will bring structural change. He called for policy shifts to reduce the influence of profit-driven insurance models and make room for more patient-centered innovation.

The Burnout Club Podcast is a community-driven platform that explores the intersection of professional success and burnout. Hosted by Patrice Bonfiglio, a seasoned hedge fund executive with nearly two decades of experience, the podcast delves into the realities of burnout in high-pressure environments.

