Carrier Connect Data Solutions to Present at the Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference December 9th

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carrier Connect Data Solutions Inc. (TSX.V:CCDS OTCQB:CCDSF; WKN:A40XB1) (the “Company” or “Carrier”), a data center company on a mission to roll up Tier II/III data centers internationally that specialize in delivering co-location, today announced that Mark Binns, CEO, will present live at the Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on December 9th

DATE: December 9th

TIME: 12:30 PM ET

Recent Company Highlights

Acquired 4 Megawatts via 2 data centers in Ottawa, Ontario

Raised CAD $4.3M in new financing

Acquired 2MW data center in Perth, Australia



About Carrier Connect Data Solutions Inc.

Carrier Connect Data Solutions’ mission is to roll up Tier II/III data centers internationally that specialize in delivering co-location and data center solutions to AI companies, service providers, enterprises and small businesses. Data centers are the physical locations that store computing machines and their related hardware equipment, such as servers, data storage drives, and network equipment. As a carrier-neutral organization, Carrier’s systems are fully independent and owned outright within its leased space. The current principal markets for the Company are Vancouver and Ottawa, Canada and Perth, Australia, where it serves clients who use its facilities either as their primary datacenter or as an ancillary site depending on their needs.

