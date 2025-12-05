MiLi Christmas Limited Edition — Christmas Gift Ideas That Shines Beyond the Holidays

Shenzhen, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This Christmas, MiLi introduces something truly special — a festive blend of style, technology, and everyday practicality. The MiLi Christmas Limited Edition, featuring a trackable holiday themed leather luggage tag with an embedded MiTag Duo, can not only be used as a charming Christmas ornament but also a smart accessory you can use all year long.





Hang it on your tree, luggage, backpack, or purse — it’s more than just decor. It’s a smart way to keep your essentials secure and easy to find, wherever life takes you.

A festive gift that works beyond Christmas

Unlike ordinary Christmas decorations, the MiLi MiTag Duo is designed for practical use long after the holidays. Once the festivities are over, it easily transforms from a Christmas ornament luggage tag into an everyday MiLi luggage tag . Slip it into a stocking as a thoughtful gift or share it with travel-loving friends and family. Perfect for keeping track of suitcases, backpacks, or keys, it’s a smart and versatile Christmas gift accessory that blends festive charm with everyday functionality.





The Smart Power Behind MiTag Duo

At the heart of this festive edition lies the MiTag Duo, a cutting-edge tracker designed to bring peace of mind through intelligent technology.

is certified by Apple and Google, ensuring reliable performance and full ecosystem compatibility. It works seamlessly with Apple's Find My and Google's Find Hub apps, allowing you to locate your items instantly from your smartphone, whether you use an iPhone or Android device.

Find your items globally. You can easily locate your belongings—whether they’re misplaced at home or left behind at the airport—through Apple or Google’s large networks.

Built with long lasting battery life of up to a year.

It is built for durability with an IP67 water resistant design—ideal for travel, daily use, and every adventure in between.

From Christmas lights to airport terminals, the MiTag Duo keeps your valuables close and your mind at ease.

Limited-time holiday offers (2025.12.15 – 2025.12.26)

Free shipping worldwide Exclusive Christmas discount:

1pc — $24.99

3pcs (full set) — $59.99

Buy 3pcs or more and receive gift box packaging plus a free Christmas ornament!





Join the MiLi Facebook Christmas giveaway

Celebrate the holidays with MiLi and get a chance to win a MiTag Duo Christmas Edition trackable luggage tag for free.

How to participate:

Join the MiLi Group via the link. Share our Christmas post on social media. Deadline to participate is Dec 24th, 10PM Pacific Time. 10 lucky winners will be selected to win the Christmas luggage tag with built in MiTag Duos.

Join the MiLi Group





A smart, stylish, and sustainable gift choice

The MiLi Christmas Tag is more than a seasonal trinket — it is a creative Christmas gift 2025 designed for smart living.

Purchase as a Christmas gift to loved ones who love to travel, it is a multifunctional tag that celebrates love, travel, and modern living — the perfect eco friendly Christmas gift for anyone who values design and innovation.

