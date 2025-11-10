MiLi’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2025 Mega Sale Is Here

SHENZHEN, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It’s finally here — MiLi’s biggest sale of the year! From November 24th through December 3rd, MiLi is offering incredible Black Friday deals on Bluetooth trackers, anti-lost devices, and smart luggage trackers that make travel and daily life effortless.

Whether you’re upgrading your own setup or searching for the perfect gift, this MiLi Black Friday and Cyber Monday event is your best chance to save big on one of the world’s most trusted smart tracking products — including the MiTag Duo , MiTag Mount , and Luggage Tag with built-in MiTags and MiBell .

MiLi Black Friday Mega Sale





Nov 24, 12:00 AM – Nov 30, 11:59 PM PST

Get ready for MiLi’s best Black Friday sale ever with unbeatable prices on top-selling MiLi trackers and accessories.

Promotion 1: Huge Discounts Across the Store

Most Products – 30% OFF

MiTag Duo (1pc) – Regular Price

(1pc) – Regular Price MiTag Duo (2pcs or more) – 20% OFF



MiLi’s flagship MiTag Duo is one of the best anti-lost devices for travel — a compact yet powerful Bluetooth tracker that works seamlessly with Apple Find My and Google’s Find Hub networks. Whether you’re attaching it to keys, luggage, or bags, MiLi ensures everything you care about stays within reach.

Promotion 2: Buy 8, Get 3 Free (MiTag Duo)

Planning gifts for the holidays? This deal makes it easy! Buy 8 MiTag Duos and get 3 more for free! Give the gift of peace of mind with MiLi’s most popular item finder and smart tracker.

MiLi Cyber Monday Mega Sale





Nov 31, 12:00 AM – Dec 3, 11:59 PM PST

20% OFF Storewide!

Keep track of your keys, bags, and essentials — while saving big!

MiLi’s Cyber Monday Sale is the perfect follow-up to Black Friday. Enjoy storewide discounts on everything from travel devices like the MiTag Duo , MiTag Mount , and Luggage Tag with built-in MiTags and MiBell .





Whether you’re looking for a MiLi travel tracker or an Android™ alternative to Apple’s AirTag, MiLi has you covered. Each MiLi Bluetooth tracker is officially licensed by both Apple and Google, ensuring seamless compatibility, trusted performance, and reliable protection for all your valuables.

MiLi’s collection of smart devices — including the MiTag Duo , MiTag Mount , and Luggage Tag with built-in MiTags and MiBell — redefines convenience and connectivity.

MiTag Duo: The ultimate Bluetooth tracker for luggage and valuables. Compact, powerful, and compatible across platforms.

MiTag Mount: A durable, easy-to-use mount that secures your tracker to vehicles, boards, and travel gear.

Luggage Tag with Built-in MiTags: A premium leather luggage tracker with a built-in MiTag Duos.

MiBell: A bicycle bell that has a hidden compartment for the MiTag Duo to track your bicycle for quick, discreet alerts.





Why Choose MiLi This Holiday Season?

Dual platform compatibility – works with both Apple Find My and Google Find My Hub

Stylish, durable designs for travel and everyday use

Global reputation – MiLi has been trusted worldwide for 20+ years

Exclusive savings – Save big on steep discounts on Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sale

Visit www.mili-shop.com to shop the best MiLi Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals — and experience the power of smart tracking with the brand that leads in innovation, reliability, and design.

Disclaimer: Google, Android, and Find Hub are trademarks of Google LLC.

Find Hub network requires location services and Bluetooth to be turned on. Requires cell service or internet connection. Works on Android 9+ on select devices [devices or phones] and in certain countries for age-eligible users.

Contact: Jason Zhao, Jason@hali-power.com