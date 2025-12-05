Parsons Selected As Lead Designer For $441 Million I-70 Rocheport To Columbia Design-Build Project

CHANTILLY, Va., Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) announced today that the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission has selected the Emery Sapp & Sons (ESS)-Parsons Team to deliver the Interstate 70 Rocheport to Columbia Design-Build project.

The $441 million reconstruction effort will improve a vital segment of I-70 through Boone County, adding a third lane of travel in each direction, modernizing pavement and bridges, and enhancing interchange operations to support safer and more efficient freight and passenger movement. Construction is expected to begin in mid-2026 and be completed by December 2029.

“As Missouri looks to strengthen one of its most important transportation corridors, we are proud to bring our design-build expertise and local presence to this transformative project,” said Mark Fialkowski, president of Infrastructure North America for Parsons. “Our Team has delivered multiple I-70 modernization efforts across the state, and we look forward to continue working with MoDOT to provide a safer, more reliable corridor for travelers, residents, and businesses.”

Parsons and ESS bring a combined portfolio of 69 design-build projects and 15 I-70 rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts completed or underway within the past five years. With deep experience on Missouri Department of Transportation programs — including the Improve I-70 Warrenton to Wentzville project and the I-70 Rocheport Bridge replacement — the team offers proven strategies to meet budget, schedule, and mobility goals while supporting regional suppliers and a diverse local workforce.

