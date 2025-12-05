CyberloQ Technologies, Inc to Present at the Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference December 9th

SARASOTA, Fla., Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CyberloQ Technologies, Inc (OTCQB:CLOQ) based in Sarasota, FL., focused on cybersecurity, today announced that Chris Jackson, Company President will present live at the Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on December 9th.

DATE: December 9th

TIME: 3:00 PM Eastern Standard Time

LINK: REGISTER HERE

Available for 1x1 meetings: December 10th, 11th, between 9am-1pm Eastern Standard Time. Schedule 1x1 Meetings here

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

February 2025: Filed 8K surrounding TPL (Transactpay) Bank in UK to become CyberloQ reseller

July 2025: Appointed “Wrapped Agency” for a complete re-brand and marketing strategy

October 2025: Announced contract with PayOnward Platform to integrate CyberloQ into their suite of products

November 2025: Filed Companies 3 rd PATENT around “Card Not Present” in Banking Sector

PATENT around “Card Not Present” in Banking Sector November 2025: Announced first contract with TPL partner Orenda to integrate CyberloQ into their suite of products



Product Summary

CyberloQ Secure™ is a highly robust Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) product and protocol offered to clients through a Software as a Service (SaaS) implementation model. Once subscribed to our MFA Service, our clients - as well as their clients and customers - can register and protect a wide range of digital information assets from fraud. See the Appendix below for a representative list of the types of digital information assets that can be protected.

Product Characteristics

Industry-leading, configurable, Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) and Authorization protocol.

Intuitive, seamless API for Client integration.

Highly secure, highly elastic, highly scalable Platform Architecture.

Flexible Client-driven Infrastructure Implementation options.

CyberloQ Secure™ MFA Description

Our Multi-factor Authentication protocol implements cybersecurity best practices related to the three pillars of Strong Customer Authentication (SCA) which are:

Something you have - our MFA leverages the end user’s registered Mobile Device as the virtual “Key.”

Something the customer knows - including, for example, system-generated One-Time Passcodes.

Something the customer is - including their Biometrics (e.g., fingerprint, face, voice) or their physical location relative to pre-defined allowable access zones.



Once subscribed to the CyberloQ Secure™ MFA, clients receive on-demand identity verification services and, through the verification process, control over user access to the protected digital information assets.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

CyberloQ Technologies, Inc

Name Chris Jackson

Title. President

Phone 941.299.5221

Email. chris@cyberloq.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com