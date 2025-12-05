Connell Consulting Business Agency, LLC makes lobbying debut addressing Personal Injury Protection (PIP) loophole

Florida lobbyist engages with telemedicine provider First Visit MD

The introduction of a first-time tort reform proposal

Amendment to a fraud prone loophole in Emergency Medical Condition (EMC) practice





WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Connell Consulting Business Agency, LLC is lobbying bipartisan policy to enhance consumer protection in automobile insurance. Connell Consulting Business Agency, LLC is proud to represent an Independent Emergency Medical Condition (EMC) Examination Amendment concerning Personal Injury Protection (PIP) before the Florida legislature and U.S. Congress as a registered lobbying firm.

Liam Connell brings an array of business knowledge to the lobbying arena of political policy making with both congressional and executive state level experience. Mr. Connell’s experience is wide ranging, also including regulatory compliance and public relations for nationally syndicated personalities, public companies, and non-profit organizations.

Reinforcing fairness and access to emergency medical care is the forefront of this mission. The Independent EMC Examination Amendment is currently referred to as the EMC Transparency Bill. The EMC Transparency Bill is pro-business and harnesses unwelcome slippage.

Governor Ron DeSantis, stated on March 4, 2025, “If they have a reform where we can show that it’s going to lower rates, it’s fine. But let’s just be clear… I don’t want to do anything that’s going to raise the rates.” - Florida Phoenix. Connell Consulting Business Agency, LLC is steadfast in upholding this very pledge heading into upcoming Legislative Sessions for the 2026 calendar year.

This press release underscores integrity and commitment to enhancing consumer protection under Personal Injury Protection (PIP) and maintaining low rates for every auto policy holder thru means of tort reform. First Visit MD is the client and principal behind this inspired effort.

About Connell Consulting Business Agency, LLC

— A dynamic curation for unique business affairs and situational public relations.

Connell Consulting Business Agency, LLC, a consultant agency focused on business guidance, procurement of policies, facilitation for procedures and liaison services. Connell Consulting Business Agency, LLC is multifaceted with extensions in lobbying, public notary and certified process serving.

About First Visit MD

— Your trusted telemedicine partner for independent EMC evaluations offering access directly into your practice.

First Visit MD is a fully independent, telemedicine company that simplifies the process of Emergency Medical Condition (EMC) determinations for Personal Injury Protection (PIP) patients referred by chiropractors, physical therapists and MRI facilities across Florida.

First Visit MD makes EMC evaluations simple, secure, and seamless—bringing licensed medical providers directly to your office through their 100% HIPAA-compliant telehealth platform. Patients receive face-to-face tele-visits without ever leaving the MRI, chiropractic or physical therapy clinic.

By eliminating third-party disruptions, missed appointments, and paper forms, First Visit MD enhances the clinic’s workflow and patient satisfaction, ensuring every PIP patient receives a compliant, high-integrity medical review.

