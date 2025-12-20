EMC Transparency Bill proposal opposes Motor Vehicle Insurance Bills (HB 769 / SB 522)

Connell Consulting Business Agency, LLC is lobbying against baseless tort repeal

Florida Representative Weinberger of House District 94 and State Senator Grall of Senate District 29 refile tried and failed PIP repeal for a combined 5 th attempt

attempt House Bill 769 and Senate Bill 522 aim to change Florida from No-Fault to At-Fault auto policy coverage system



WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Connell Consulting Business Agency, LLC, addresses the Motor Vehicle Insurance Bills (HB 769 / SB 522) sponsored by FL Representative Meg Weinberger of HD 94 and State Senator Erin Grall of SD 29. Since Rep. Weinberger’s freshman year and Sen. Grall’s sophomore year of first being elected to the FL House of Representatives, they have been filing unsuccessful tort repeal proposals for the implementational legal change from No-Fault to At-Fault automobile insurance.

In 2017 and 2021, then Rep. Grall, filed companion or related legislation to SB 522 which died on the first attempt (HB 1063 / SB 156) alongside former State Senator Jeff Brandes, and then was vetoed by Governor Ron DeSantis on the second attempt (CS/CS/HB 719 / CS/CS/SB 54) alongside State Senator Danny Burgess. In 2023 and 2025, now Sen. Grall, filed her third attempt (SB 586 / HB 429) alongside Rep. Danny Alvarez and fourth attempt (SB 1256 / HB 1181) alongside both Rep. Alvarez and Rep. Weinberger, which both failed again.

“The Motor Vehicle Insurance Bills are anti-business and amplify slippage,” says Liam Connell, Lobbyist at Connell Consulting Business Agency, LLC. An exact dollar amount for future rate changes is not specified in the HB 769 or SB 522 text or any aforementioned texts proposing mandates of $25,000 for bodily injury to one person and $50,000 for bodily injury to two or more people, which is currently optional and should remain until evidence shows otherwise. According to the American Property Casualty Insurance Association (APCIA), drivers could see their rates increase by at least $165 or high as $876 per year if Rep. Weinberger and Sen. Grall are successful on their combined fifth attempt (HB 769 / SB 522) set for the upcoming 2026 Florida Legislative Session.

In 2021, the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation (OIR) utilized Pinnacle Actuarial Services, Inc. to conduct a specific, independent actuarial study on the impact analysis of repealing Florida’s No-Fault insurance law. The Pinnacle findings for OIR contradict both bill proposals by Rep. Weinberger and Sen. Grall.

State Senator Erin Grall, stated on February 8, 2022, “I think there was agency malpractice” – Fernandina Observer. Because Sen. Grall was unsuccessful, she made accusation that the Executive Office of Governor Ron DeSantis partakes in “agency malpractice” including “actuarial malpractice” and “legislative malpractice”. The Principled Leaders For Florida PC and The Friends of Erin Grall Political Committees for campaign fundraising, disclose contributions from organizations like the Associated Industries of Florida (AIF) who contrarily claim their session priorities include opposing PIP repeal until sufficient data is collected to show that the proposed replacement system will enhance competitiveness, ensure access to medical care, and promote affordability.

This press release underscores that Rep. Weinberger and Sen. Grall have endorsements or contributions from AIF while the literal agenda of AIF is not to support PIP repeal. First Visit MD supports the EMC Transparency Bill, which is developed to protect Florida consumers, reduce fraud, and ensure independence in EMC determinations across the United States of America.

About Connell Consulting Business Agency, LLC

— A dynamic curation for unique business affairs and situational public relations.

Connell Consulting Business Agency, LLC, a consultant agency focused on business guidance, procurement of policies, facilitation for procedures and liaison services. Connell Consulting Business Agency, LLC is multifaceted with extensions in lobbying, public notary and certified process serving.

About First Visit MD

— Your trusted telemedicine partner for independent EMC evaluations offering access directly into your practice.

First Visit MD is a fully independent, telemedicine company that simplifies the process of Emergency Medical Condition (EMC) determinations for Personal Injury Protection (PIP) patients referred by chiropractors, physical therapists and MRI facilities across Florida.

First Visit MD makes EMC evaluations simple, secure, and seamless—bringing licensed medical providers directly to your office through their 100% HIPAA-compliant telehealth platform. Patients receive face-to-face tele-visits without ever leaving the MRI, chiropractic or physical therapy clinic.

By eliminating third-party disruptions, missed appointments, and paper forms, First Visit MD enhances the clinic’s workflow and patient satisfaction, ensuring every PIP patient receives a compliant, high-integrity medical review.

For further information: