Pixalate’s Q3 2025 Report Uncovers 1,248 APAC-Registered Mobile Apps Across Apple App & Google Play Stores Violating COPPA, Impacting 117 Million Child-App Users in USA

LONDON, Dec. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate today released the Q3 2025 State of Children’s Privacy Risk Report for Asia-Pacific (APAC) Mobile Apps. The analysis reveals significant privacy gaps in mobile apps available for download on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, likely violating the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) by unlawfully collecting, using, and sharing children’s personal information in the advertising bid stream.

Pixalate’s data science and legal teams evaluated 23,097 mobile apps classified as likely child-directed pursuant to Pixalate’s COPPA Methodology. From this number, 7,524 child-directed apps were determined to be registered in the APAC region.

Key Findings Raise Concerns About Children’s Data Privacy

Privacy Policy Deficiencies. 962 (77%) of 1,248 covered apps that are likely violating COPPA failed to provide adequate disclosures regarding their collection, processing, or use of children’s personal information.

(77%) of 1,248 covered apps that are likely violating COPPA failed to provide adequate disclosures regarding their collection, processing, or use of children’s personal information. No Privacy Policies. 78 APAC-registered likely child-directed apps did not have a detectable privacy policy. Of 78 APAC apps without a privacy policy, 72 (92%) unlawfully transmitted users’ IP Addresses in the advertising bid stream.

APAC-registered likely child-directed apps did not have a detectable privacy policy. Data Transmission Practices. 1,198 (96%) of COPPA-violating APAC apps shared Device IDs of U.S.-based app users in the advertising bid stream.



1,198 (96%) of COPPA-violating APAC apps shared Device IDs of U.S.-based app users in the advertising bid stream. Platform Distribution. 1,248 of likely child-directed APAC-registered apps that are violating COPPA across the Google Play and Apple App Stores have collectively accumulated over 117 million Lifetime App Users-majority of which are likely children.

1,248 of likely child-directed APAC-registered apps that are violating COPPA across the Google Play and Apple App Stores have collectively accumulated over 117 million Lifetime App Users-majority of which are likely children. Advertising Network Integrations. Google Ad Exchange appeared in the app-ads.txt files of 558 (45%) covered apps identified as likely non-compliant under COPPA.



Understanding COPPA and Children’s Personal Information

The COPPA Rule regulates the online collection of personal information from children under 13 years old. Under COPPA guidelines, personal information encompasses individually identifiable data collected online, including:



Location

Home or other physical address

Contact information and security numbers

Persistent identifiers such as IP addresses and device identifiers

Photographs, videos, or audio recordings containing a child’s voice or image



Top 5 APAC-Registered Likely Non-Compliant Mobile Apps under COPPA - Google Play Store



Top 5 APAC-Registered Likely Non-Compliant Mobile Apps under COPPA - Apple App Store



Methodology

Pixalate’s data science and legal teams analyzed 23,097 mobile apps using the following criteria:

Platform Availability. Apps downloadable from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store during Q3 2025 Classification. Apps identified as likely child-directed, determined by Pixalate’s COPPA Methodology Advertising Integration. Apps with programmatic advertising traffic impressions targeted towards consumers within the Asia Pacific region. Apps with ads may also contain app-ads.txt files, as detected by Pixalate’s technology or one of Pixalate’s third-party licensors Policy Analysis. Privacy policies were crawled during Q3 2025

The complete methodology and detailed findings are available in the full report, which is available for download here.

