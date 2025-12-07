Energy Trading & Risk Management Market Size to Hit $61.59 Billion by 2033 | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, Dec. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Energy Trading And Risk Management (ETRM) Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Energy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) Market was USD 41.06 billion in 2025E, projected to reach USD 61.59 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% in the forecasted period 2026-2033.”

Rising Need for Real-Time Analytics in Trading and Risk Operations is Propelling Market Growth Globally

The increasing digitalization of global energy markets, which raises demand for automated risk calculations, real-time insights, and advanced analytics-driven decision-making, is a major driver of the Energy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) industry. Due to frequent price swings and elevated imbalance risks, trading processes become more complex as the incorporation of renewable energy grows.

This directly necessitates the development of more sophisticated, cloud-enabled ETRM systems that can accurately handle cross-border transactions, multi-commodity portfolios, and regulatory reporting. Energy firms are also using AI-enabled forecasting tools to improve trade plan execution and lessen their exposure to market volatility. The need for sophisticated ETRM systems is growing among utilities, oil and gas companies, commodities dealers, and energy retailers due to the growing significance of data-driven decision models, predictive analytics, and automated compliance monitoring.

Energy Trading And Risk Management (ETRM) Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 41.06 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 61.59 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.2% From 2026 to 2033 Key Segmentation • By Type (Software, Service)

• By Application (Natural Gas Trading, Coal Trading, Power Trading, Oil Trading, Renewable Energy Trading, Others)

Key Industry Segmentation

By Type

The Services segment held the dominant share of the ETRM market in 2025. This dominance is driven by the highly specialized nature of energy trading operations, which require extensive implementation, customization, integration, and continuous support services. The Software segment is expected to record strong growth between 2026 and 2033 due to the growing market volatility, renewable energy expansion, and real-time trading requirements.

By Application

The Power trading segment held the dominant ETRM market share in 2025 owing to the highest volatility due to fluctuating demand-supply conditions, grid constraints, renewable energy intermittency, and rapid price movements. The Renewables segment is expected to witness the fastest growth from 2026 to 2033 owing to the increasing global solar and wind integration, energy storage expansion, and rising participation in environmental certificate markets.

Regional Insights:

North America holds an estimated 42% share of the Energy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) Market in 2025E, driven by advanced energy trading frameworks, rapid renewable integration, and growing reliance on real-time grid analytics.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow at an estimated CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period, driven by rapid energy market liberalization, increased renewable generation, and rising complexity in power trading operations. The region’s transition toward competitive electricity markets, expansion of LNG trading, and large-scale adoption of solar and wind assets intensify the need for real-time forecasting, risk analytics, and portfolio optimization tools.

Recent News:

In 2025 , OpenLink introduced upgraded risk visualization dashboards and enhanced cloud deployment options across its ETRM suite, improving performance, analytics speed, and user workflows for enterprise customers.

, OpenLink introduced upgraded risk visualization dashboards and enhanced cloud deployment options across its ETRM suite, improving performance, analytics speed, and user workflows for enterprise customers. In 2025, Triple Point enhanced its commodity risk engine with advanced scenario modeling, enabling clients to simulate multi-market exposures and optimize hedging strategies.

