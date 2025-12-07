Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Approaches 100% Presale Sellout Amid Ongoing Halborn Security Review

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) , an emerging decentralized lending protocol, is approaching a major milestone as its presale moves toward a full Phase 6 sellout. With only a small allocation remaining at the current $0.035 pricing level and the Halborn Security review advancing, the project is drawing increased attention across the DeFi sector as it prepares for its upcoming protocol release.





Presale Nears Full Allocation as Demand Intensifies

Since launching its presale earlier this year, Mutuum Finance has continued to see accelerating activity across each phase of its structured offering. The token opened at $0.01 in Phase 1 and has since increased to $0.035 in Phase 6, reflecting a 250% price gain throughout its staged progression.

Phase 6 is now approaching 100% completion, with only a small fraction of tokens left before the presale automatically transitions into Phase 7, where the token price will rise by 20% to $0.04. According to the project’s tokenomics, the official launch price remains $0.06, meaning the Phase 6 price still sits nearly 2x below the expected listing value.

Mutuum Finance has raised over $19.2 million and grown its community to nearly 18,400 holders, signaling broad adoption for a project still in its pre-launch cycle. Over 800 million tokens have already been purchased as part of the 1.82 billion allocated for the presale, showing strong investor interest ahead of the protocol’s debut.





Halborn Security Review Continues as Code Finalization Reaches Key Milestone

In addition to its presale momentum, Mutuum Finance has confirmed progress on the security front. The project recently announced that the lending and borrowing smart contracts underlying the platform’s core functionality have been fully finalized and handed over to Halborn Security for a formal audit.

The team shared the following update through its official communication channels:

“HalbornSecurity is reviewing Mutuum’s lending & borrowing contracts. Code is finalized and under formal analysis. We’ll provide regular updates and confirm the testnet launch window soon.”

This examination marks one of the final technical steps before the protocol moves into public testing. The independent audit aims to verify contract logic, identify potential vulnerabilities and ensure the protocol’s lending framework is ready for real user interaction.

The Halborn review follows Mutuum’s earlier successful audit with CertiK, reinforcing the project’s commitment to security and transparency as it approaches its first major release.

V1 Testnet Remains on Track for Q4 2025

As part of its ongoing development, Mutuum Finance has reaffirmed that the V1 protocol is expected to launch on the Sepolia testnet in Q4 2025. The first version of the platform will introduce essential lending features, including liquidity operations, automated interest handling, collateralized borrowing mechanics, liquidation logic and support for ETH and USDT.

This testnet release represents the project’s transition from back-end development into a functional demonstration of the platform’s capabilities. Once the Halborn audit reaches its next stage, the team plans to announce a more precise timeline for the V1 deployment.

A brief mention of roadmap sequencing confirms that Mutuum Finance is steadily progressing through its planned development phases, with several structural components already completed and others actively underway.

Growing Interest as the Presale Enters Its Final Stage

Mutuum Finance’s presale performance has become a central focus for users tracking early-stage DeFi opportunities. With Phase 6 nearing a full sellout and the next pricing tier approaching, attention has shifted to the narrowing window at $0.035.

The project’s combination of ongoing audit updates, nearing testnet launch, structured tokenomics and strong community growth has contributed to heightened visibility in recent weeks. As the remaining allocation continues to shrink, the upcoming Phase 7 price adjustment has added natural urgency around the final tokens in the current stage.

Mutuum Finance’s rapid rise has positioned it as a notable project to watch heading into its next development milestone.

With its presale close to 100% Phase 6 sellout, more than $19.2 million raised, and a growing community of nearly 18,400 holders, Mutuum Finance is entering a decisive moment in its timeline. The ongoing Halborn Security review, finalized smart contract development and the planned Q4 2025 V1 testnet reinforce the project’s forward momentum. As Phase 6 approaches its final allocation window, interest continues to rise around one of the last opportunities to secure MUTM at its current presale price.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://www.mutuum.com

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7ce36d61-c5bf-4ec0-a17e-f7cdb8c7d2b4

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1e0ff839-a332-4974-8fb6-9c4e8c24da15