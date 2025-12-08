Digital Realty Announces Access to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure in Singapore via FastConnect

SINGAPORE, Dec. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Realty ( NYSE: DLR ) , the largest global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions and an Oracle Partner, today announced it will offer connectivity to an Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) FastConnect point-of-presence (PoP) within the Oracle Cloud Singapore West Region. In addition to the new connectivity, Digital Realty is also making an Oracle Solution Center available in Singapore through its global data center platform, PlatformDIGITAL®. The Oracle Solution Center will provide customers with a secure environment to design, test, and validate hybrid and AI architectures. It is the first in Singapore and reinforces the country’s role as a strategic regional hub for digital infrastructure and AI transformation.

The new connectivity will provide customers in southeast Asia with low-latency access and improved redundancy by adding a second on-ramp to OCI in the region. It will also enable customers to support hybrid, AI-enabled, and cloud-adjacent workloads more effectively. With OCI, customers benefit from best-in-class security, consistent high performance, simple predictable pricing, and the tools and expertise needed to bring enterprise workloads to the cloud quickly and efficiently.

“The launch of OCI FastConnect in Singapore marks an important step in our continued partnership with Oracle, and ongoing commitment to helping customers deploy cloud and AI workloads with speed and confidence,” said Serene Nah, Managing Director and Head of Asia Pacific, Digital Realty. “Together with Oracle, we’re enabling enterprises to seamlessly connect to the cloud, scale AI innovation, and future-proof their digital infrastructure in Asia Pacific and around the world.”

“Customers require high throughput, private, and secure connectivity between their on-premises environment and cloud to support their business critical and evolving AI application needs. With OCI FastConnect service and Digital Realty’s global footprint, customers can provision these dedicated high throughput private connections easily and scale to meet their growing business demands,” said Chris Chelliah, Senior Vice President, Technology and Customer Strategy, Oracle Japan & Asia Pacific.

OCI’s extensive network of more than 110 FastConnect global and regional partners offer customers dedicated connectivity to Oracle Cloud Regions and OCI services – providing customers with the best options anywhere in the world.

Earlier this year, Digital Realty also participated as an ecosystem partner at the launch of the Oracle AI Centre of Excellence in Singapore, which is designed to help organizations train teams, experiment in secure cloud environments, and provide the knowledge needed to transform critical business operations.

