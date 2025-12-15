Digital Realty Appoints Stephen Bolze to Board of Directors

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), a leading global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions, today announced the appointment of Stephen Bolze—an accomplished global executive with more than three decades of leadership across the energy and infrastructure sectors—as an independent director to its Board, effective January 1, 2026.

"We are delighted to welcome Steve to our Board of Directors," said Mary Hogan Preusse, Chair of the Board of Directors. "Steve brings decades of leadership in global power and infrastructure, including deep experience driving innovation and operational excellence at scale. His insights will be invaluable as we continue to expand our platform and deliver reliable capacity for our customers worldwide."

Mr. Bolze has built a 30-plus year career spanning infrastructure, industrial management, and global operations leadership. He most recently served as Senior Managing Director and Head of Infrastructure Portfolio Operations and Asset Management at Blackstone, where he was a founding partner for the infrastructure business and worked closely with portfolio companies and currently serves as an Executive Advisor. Previously, Steve spent 24 years at General Electric in a series of senior executive roles, including President & CEO of GE Power & Water, where he led a $28 billion global organization across power generation equipment and services, renewables, distributed power, water, and nuclear, and served on the GE Corporate Executive Council. Steve holds a B.S.E in Electrical Engineering from Duke University and an M.B.A from the University of Michigan.

"Power availability has become one of the biggest challenges facing the data center industry,” said Bolze. “As demand continues to grow, ensuring the addition of reliable infrastructure at scale is essential to supporting the digital economy."

Mr. Bolze is the Founder & CEO of Standish Spring Investments, an investment firm focused on early-stage growth companies. He also serves on the boards of Signature Aviation and Tallgrass Energy.

About Digital Realty

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL®, the company’s global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx®) solution methodology for powering innovation, from cloud and digital transformation to emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges. Digital Realty gives its customers access to the connected data communities that matter to them with a global data center footprint of 300+ facilities in 50+ metros across 25+ countries on six continents. To learn more about Digital Realty, please visit digitalrealty.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

