PETCO DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP is Investigating Data Privacy Claims on Behalf of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. Customers

NEWTOWN, Pa., Dec. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm, is investigating data breach claims regarding a recent cybersecurity incident at Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (“Petco”).

About Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc

Petco, headquartered in San Diego, California, is a major U.S. pet care retailer offering food, supplies, and services such as grooming, training, and veterinary care.

What happened?

Petco recently learned that a setting within one of its software applications accidentally made some files viewable on the internet. Once the problem was identified, the company launched an investigation and locked down the exposed material. Petco has published a notification letter regarding this data breach, but it has not disclosed what types of personal information were exposed in this data security lapse.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification regarding Petco, you should take steps to protect yourself against identity theft and fraud. Such measures include regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for any suspicious or unauthorized activity.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised by the Petco data breach.

