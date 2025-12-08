Festi hf.: Buyback program week 49

In week 49 2025, Festi purchased in total 103,774 own shares for total amount of 34,425,420 ISK as follows:

Week Date Time Purchased shares Share price Purchase price Week 49 4.12.2025 11:32 53.774 330,00 17.745.420 Week 49 5.12.2025 14:56 10.000 332,00 3.320.000 Week 49 5.12.2025 14:59 40.000 334,00 13.360.000

The execution of the buyback program is in accordance with the Act on Public Limited Companies No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council No. 596/2014, on market abuse, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.

Before the purchase Festi held 2,746,226 own shares or 0.88% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 103,774 own shares for 34,425,420 ISK and holds today 2,850,000 own shares or 0.91% of issued shares. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buyback program announced 3 December 2025 to Nasdaq Iceland. The program envisages the buyback of a total of 2,500,000 own shares or 0.80% of the issued shares, with the cap of 825 million ISK purchase price.

For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).