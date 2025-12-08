Festi hf.: Buyback program week 49

In week 49 2025, Festi purchased in total 103,774 own shares for total amount of 34,425,420 ISK as follows:
|Week
|Date
|Time
|Purchased shares
|Share price
|Purchase price
|Week 49
|4.12.2025
|11:32
|53.774
|330,00
|17.745.420
|Week 49
|5.12.2025
|14:56
|10.000
|332,00
|3.320.000
|Week 49
|5.12.2025
|14:59
|40.000
|334,00
|13.360.000
The execution of the buyback program is in accordance with the Act on Public Limited Companies No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council No. 596/2014, on market abuse, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.
Before the purchase Festi held 2,746,226 own shares or 0.88% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 103,774 own shares for 34,425,420 ISK and holds today 2,850,000 own shares or 0.91% of issued shares. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buyback program announced 3 December 2025 to Nasdaq Iceland. The program envisages the buyback of a total of 2,500,000 own shares or 0.80% of the issued shares, with the cap of 825 million ISK purchase price.
For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).