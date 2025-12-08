Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program

Transactions during 1 December 2025 – 5 December 2025

On 5 March 2025, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 835.2 million, as described in company announcement no. 21/2025.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 49:

Number of shares bought Average

purchase price Amount (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement 35,020,521 16.92 592,574,141 1 December 2025 139,422 18.05 2,516,567 2 December 2025 170,000 18.15 3,085,500 3 December 2025 200,000 17.82 3,564,000 4 December 2025 200,000 17.76 3,552,000 5 December 2025 200,578 17.85 3,580,317 Total, week number 49 910,000 17.91 16,298,384 Accumulated under the program 35,930,521 16.95 608,872,525

With the transactions stated above Alm, Brand A/S holds a total of 40,176,217 own shares corresponding to 2.77 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

