Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program
Transactions during 1 December 2025 – 5 December 2025
On 5 March 2025, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 835.2 million, as described in company announcement no. 21/2025.
The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 49:
|Number of shares bought
|Average
purchase price
|Amount (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|35,020,521
|16.92
|592,574,141
|1 December 2025
|139,422
|18.05
|2,516,567
|2 December 2025
|170,000
|18.15
|3,085,500
|3 December 2025
|200,000
|17.82
|3,564,000
|4 December 2025
|200,000
|17.76
|3,552,000
|5 December 2025
|200,578
|17.85
|3,580,317
|Total, week number 49
|910,000
|17.91
|16,298,384
|Accumulated under the program
|35,930,521
|16.95
|608,872,525
With the transactions stated above Alm, Brand A/S holds a total of 40,176,217 own shares corresponding to 2.77 % of the total number of outstanding shares.
Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Investors and equity analysts:
Head of Investor Relations & ESG
Mads Thinggaard
Mobile no, +45 2025 5469
