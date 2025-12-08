Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

 | Source: Alm. Brand A/S Alm. Brand A/S

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program

Transactions during 1 December 2025 – 5 December 2025
On 5 March 2025, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 835.2 million, as described in company announcement no. 21/2025.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 49:

 Number of shares boughtAverage
purchase price		Amount (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement35,020,52116.92592,574,141
1 December 2025139,42218.052,516,567
2 December 2025170,00018.153,085,500
3 December 2025200,00017.823,564,000
4 December 2025200,00017.763,552,000
5 December 2025200,57817.853,580,317
Total, week number 49910,00017.9116,298,384
Accumulated under the program35,930,52116.95608,872,525

With the transactions stated above Alm, Brand A/S holds a total of 40,176,217 own shares corresponding to 2.77 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:                 

Head of Investor Relations & ESG        
Mads Thinggaard                 
Mobile no, +45 2025 5469                

Attachments


Attachments

AS 82 2025 - Transactions under share buyback program Alm Brand_Share buyback week #49 2025

Recommended Reading