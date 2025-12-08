Mutuum Finance Approaches (MUTM) Phase 6 Completion With Strong Progress Toward V1 Testnet

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) , is nearing the end of Phase 6 in its presale while simultaneously advancing toward its planned V1 testnet release in Q4 2025. With development updates continuing to surface and presale activity intensifying in its final allocation window, the project is entering one of its most pivotal stages ahead of launch.





Presale Reaches Final Stretch of Phase 6

The Mutuum Finance presale has maintained a steady upward trajectory since its launch earlier this year. Beginning at $0.01 in Phase 1, MUTM is now priced at $0.035 in Phase 6—a 250% increase driven by demand across each phase. According to the presale schedule, once Phase 6 reaches full allocation, the next stage, Phase 7, will adjust the token price to $0.04, representing a 20% rise from current levels.

Phase 6 is now entering its closing segment, with allocation steadily moving toward full capacity. This stage has accelerated considerably in recent weeks, driven by the presale’s structured pricing model and the project’s growing visibility. Early participants have already purchased more than 800 million MUTM tokens, part of the 1.82 billion allocated for the presale from the total 4 billion tokens.

With Phase 6 nearing completion, the available supply at $0.035 continues to decrease as the project moves closer to its next price adjustment.

The presale has now recorded over $19.2 million in funding, and the community is closing in on a significant milestone of nearly 19,000 holders—highlighting strong engagement for a protocol that has yet to fully launch its product.





Advancing Toward the V1 Testnet

Alongside its presale momentum, Mutuum Finance is making notable progress on the technical side. The development team recently confirmed that the smart contracts powering the lending and borrowing engine have been finalized. These contracts are now undergoing independent verification by Halborn Security, one of the industry’s leading blockchain security firms.

The team announced through its official X account that the audit is actively in progress and that the finalized codebase is under formal analysis. Once the audit reaches its next stage, Mutuum Finance will confirm the exact launch window for its Q4 2025 V1 testnet.

The upcoming testnet will introduce Mutuum’s core lending infrastructure, including features such as the liquidity engine, mtToken functionality, automated liquidations, borrowing tools, and support for ETH and USDT as initial assets. V1 is positioned as the platform’s first operational release, giving users and developers an early look at how the lending system behaves under real conditions.

How Mutuum Finance Works: Core Protocol Structure

Mutuum Finance is building a decentralized system where users can lend digital assets, generate passive yield through interest accumulation, or borrow assets against collateral. The protocol is designed so that these processes operate through smart contracts, allowing users to maintain ownership of their funds while interacting with the system.

A key mechanism in this structure is the mtToken, which represents a user’s position in the liquidity pool. When assets are deposited, mtTokens are issued 1:1 and grow in redeemable value over time as borrowing activity increases. This method gives users a clear, transparent way to earn interest without requiring manual management or additional steps.

Mutuum Finance’s economic design also includes a buy-and-distribute mechanism, where a portion of the platform’s revenue is used to purchase MUTM tokens from the open market. These purchased tokens are then distributed to mtToken stakers in the protocol’s safety module, aligning long-term ecosystem participation with rewards drawn directly from protocol activity.

Roadmap Development Continues Through Phase 2

The project is progressing through a four-phase roadmap, with significant milestones already completed. Phase 1, focused on foundational development, documentation, and early audit work, has been fully finalized. Phase 2 is now actively underway and includes smart contract refinement, risk-parameter modeling, user interface development, and preparation for larger-scale infrastructure testing.

The transition to Phase 3 will begin once the testnet is deployed and user feedback is incorporated. This stage focuses on broader testing, system optimization, and preparing the platform for mainnet availability.

By aligning its token presale with tangible development progress, Mutuum Finance aims to ensure that early buyers receive a token backed by an advancing product rather than a purely speculative concept.

As Mutuum Finance approaches Phase 6 completion and continues preparing for its Q4 2025 V1 testnet, interest around the project remains elevated. With more than $19.2 million raised, smart contracts finalized, the Halborn audit underway, and strong community participation, the protocol is advancing steadily across both its technical and presale milestones. With Phase 6 nearly fully allocated, attention now turns toward the upcoming price adjustment and the next stage of the project’s rollout.

About Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is a decentralized lending protocol designed to provide transparent, automated access to on-chain liquidity. The platform uses smart contracts, mtToken-based yield mechanics, and a buy-and-distribute reward model that links token demand with protocol usage. Supported by a completed CertiK audit and an ongoing Halborn Security review, Mutuum Finance is preparing for its V1 testnet launch in Q4 2025 as it advances through its multi-phase development roadmap.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://www.mutuum.com