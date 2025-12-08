RentRedi Launches Spanish-Language Version of Tenant App, Plus Spanish Support, to Strengthen Landlord-Tenant Communication

NEW YORK, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RentRedi , the fastest-growing property management software for smart real estate investors, today announced the launch of its new Spanish-language version of the RentRedi Tenant App . The new release empowers landlords to better serve Spanish-speaking renters by offering a fully translated tenant experience for core renting tasks including payments , autopay, maintenance requests , applications, document access, and in-app messaging.





Alongside the app launch, RentRedi now offers customer support in Spanish, including both live support and an auto-attendant experience. This gives Spanish-speaking renters and landlords clearer communication and more reliable ways to get help when questions come up.

“Managing rentals is ultimately about managing relationships,” said Ryan Barone, Co-founder and CEO of RentRedi. “By offering our tenant app and customer support in Spanish, we’re helping landlords remove language barriers and create smoother, more positive experiences for their tenants — and in turn, for their business. This is also a win for the broader rental market, where stronger communication reduces friction, increases retention, and helps both landlords and renters succeed.”

Breaking Down Barriers for Spanish-Speaking Renters

With the new Spanish version of the tenant app, landlords can:

Support renters with more confident, self-guided navigation through payments, maintenance, applications, and documents in the language they’re most comfortable with.

through payments, maintenance, applications, and documents in the language they’re most comfortable with. Reduce mistakes and miscommunications that often slow down payments or delay repair requests.

that often slow down payments or delay repair requests. Improve the overall tenant experience, strengthening landlord-tenant communication and supporting higher retention.





More Than Translation

Unlike tools that rely on basic translation overlays, RentRedi’s Spanish tenant experience is fully localized. When a renter sets their phone to Spanish, the entire RentRedi Tenant App adjusts with them, including payments, maintenance requests, applications, and documents.

Tenants can move through every step of the rental process with confidence, and landlords continue using the same management platform they rely on. Each interaction — whether it’s a rent reminder, a submitted application, or an update on a repair — feels clear, consistent, and professional.

Smarter Renting, Stronger Bonds

This release is part of RentRedi’s ongoing commitment to make property management better for everyone involved in the renting process. By expanding access for Spanish-speaking renters, RentRedi helps landlords build trust, support timely payments, and create a more connected rental experience — one built on clarity rather than guesswork. This results in stronger, longer lasting landlord-tenant relationships.

The Spanish version of the RentRedi Tenant App and Spanish-language customer support are now live and available to all users.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is included in the Spanish-language version of the RentRedi Tenant App?

A: The entire app! The Spanish version covers every core tenant workflow inside the app, including rent payments, autopay, maintenance requests, rental applications, document access, notifications, and in-app messaging.

Q: How can renters access the Spanish version of the RentRedi Tenant App?

A: The app automatically displays in Spanish when a renter’s phone is set to Spanish. There’s nothing additional to download or configure. Renters simply update to the latest version of the app and ensure their device language is set to Spanish.

Q: Does anything change for landlords using RentRedi?

A: No. Landlords continue using the same RentRedi dashboard and tools they already rely on. The update is designed to support Spanish-speaking renters without adding extra steps or configuration for landlords.

Q: How do renters activate the Spanish version of the app?

A: RentRedi follows the device’s language setting. If a renter’s phone is set to Spanish, the app will automatically display in Spanish after updating to the latest version.

Q: Is Spanish customer support available to landlords and tenants?

A: Yes. RentRedi has Spanish-speaking support representatives to help both landlords and tenants. This is included for all landlords and tenants at no additional cost.

Q: Does this update affect pricing?

A: No. The Spanish-language tenant app and Spanish-language support are included as part of RentRedi’s existing subscription plans.

About RentRedi

RentRedi is a comprehensive, data-powered rental management software for savvy landlords and investors. It helps people rent smarter by providing the tools and intelligence to optimize portfolios, boost retention, reduce turnover, and improve the lives of everyone in the rental process. By combining real-time data, user behavior insights, and customer feedback with a modern, intuitive interface, RentRedi delivers solutions that help real estate investors increase revenue, reduce risk, save time, minimize friction, and improve relationships. For landlords, it's an all-in-one web and mobile app that streamlines rent collection, listings, tenant screening, lease signing, maintenance coordination, and accounting, while tenants enjoy features like online rent payment, auto-pay, credit building and boosting, and 24/7 maintenance requests.

Founded in 2016, RentRedi is VC-backed and a proven PropTech leader, recognized by the Inc. 5000, Inc. Power Partners, Fast Company’s Next Big Things in Tech, and HousingWire’s Tech100. With more than $33 billion in assets under management and nearly 300,000 landlords and tenants using its platform, RentRedi partners with leading technology providers including Zillow, TransUnion, Experian, Equifax, Realtor.com, Lessen, Thumbtack, Plaid, and Stripe to create the best customer experience possible. Learn more at RentRedi.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/31bcdf87-d23c-4902-bfd9-da11026c972f

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cd7ad454-b99f-4cb0-b5e4-2f8350f71e51