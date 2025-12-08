ANNOUNCEMENT
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 February 2025, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 14.4bn (around USD 2bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The second phase of the share buy-back program will run from 11 August 2025 up to 4 February 2026. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 7.2 billion (around USD 1.1 billion).
The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 1 to 5 December, 2025:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|145,795
|1,791,626,434
|1 December 2025
|650
|13,137.1692
|8,539,160
|2 December 2025
|630
|13,288.7778
|8,371,930
|3 December 2025
|650
|13,234.2154
|8,602,240
|4 December 2025
|600
|13,350.7833
|8,010,470
|5 December 2025
|620
|13,330.4839
|8,264,900
|Total 1-5 December 2025
|3,150
|41,788,700
|Accumulated in the second phase of the program
|58,476
|765,350,044
|Accumulated under the program
|148,945
|1,833,415,134
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation)
|825,943
|10,244,471,648
|1 December 2025
|3,257
|13,159.3675
|42,860,060
|2 December 2025
|3,157
|13,296.3383
|41,976,540
|3 December 2025
|3,257
|13,198.7181
|42,988,225
|4 December 2025
|3,006
|13,310.1564
|40,010,330
|5 December 2025
|3,106
|13,261.2798
|41,189,535
|Total 1-5 December 2025
|15,783
|209,024,690
|Bought from the Foundation*
|2,064
|13,243.6547
|27,334,903
|Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation)
|331,325
|4,348,898,588
|Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation)
|843,790
|10,480,831,242
*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 148,945 A shares and 943,362 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 6.90% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 8 December, 2025
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 3363 3484
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521
Page 1 of 1
Attachments
- Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 49 2025
- Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 49 2025