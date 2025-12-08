Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

ANNOUNCEMENT


A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program


On 5 February 2025, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 14.4bn (around USD 2bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The second phase of the share buy-back program will run from 11 August 2025 up to 4 February 2026. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 7.2 billion (around USD 1.1 billion).          
           
The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).                            

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 1 to 5 December, 2025:                                         

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 145,795 1,791,626,434
1 December 202565013,137.16928,539,160
2 December 202563013,288.77788,371,930
3 December 202565013,234.21548,602,240
4 December 202560013,350.78338,010,470
5 December 202562013,330.48398,264,900
Total 1-5 December 20253,150 41,788,700
Accumulated in the second phase of the program 58,476 765,350,044
Accumulated under the program 148,945 1,833,415,134
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation)825,943 10,244,471,648
1 December 20253,25713,159.367542,860,060
2 December 20253,15713,296.338341,976,540
3 December 20253,25713,198.718142,988,225
4 December 20253,00613,310.156440,010,330
5 December 20253,10613,261.279841,189,535
Total 1-5 December 202515,783 209,024,690
Bought from the Foundation*2,06413,243.654727,334,903
Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation)331,325 4,348,898,588
Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation)843,790 10,480,831,242

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 148,945 A shares and 943,362 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 6.90% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 8 December, 2025

Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 3363 3484
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521


Attachments


Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 49 2025 Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 49 2025

