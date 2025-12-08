Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

ANNOUNCEMENT





On 5 February 2025, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 14.4bn (around USD 2bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The second phase of the share buy-back program will run from 11 August 2025 up to 4 February 2026. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 7.2 billion (around USD 1.1 billion).



The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 1 to 5 December, 2025:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 145,795 1,791,626,434 1 December 2025 650 13,137.1692 8,539,160 2 December 2025 630 13,288.7778 8,371,930 3 December 2025 650 13,234.2154 8,602,240 4 December 2025 600 13,350.7833 8,010,470 5 December 2025 620 13,330.4839 8,264,900 Total 1-5 December 2025 3,150 41,788,700 Accumulated in the second phase of the program 58,476 765,350,044 Accumulated under the program 148,945 1,833,415,134 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation) 825,943 10,244,471,648 1 December 2025 3,257 13,159.3675 42,860,060 2 December 2025 3,157 13,296.3383 41,976,540 3 December 2025 3,257 13,198.7181 42,988,225 4 December 2025 3,006 13,310.1564 40,010,330 5 December 2025 3,106 13,261.2798 41,189,535 Total 1-5 December 2025 15,783 209,024,690 Bought from the Foundation* 2,064 13,243.6547 27,334,903 Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation) 331,325 4,348,898,588 Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation) 843,790 10,480,831,242

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.



With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 148,945 A shares and 943,362 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 6.90% of the share capital.

Copenhagen, 8 December, 2025

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 3363 3484

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521





