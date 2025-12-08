New Crypto Coin Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Phase 6 Is 96% Sold Out With $19.2M Already Raised

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) , a developing decentralized lending protocol, is nearing a major milestone as Phase 6 of its presale reaches 96% allocation. With only a small portion of tokens remaining at the current $0.035 price point and total funding surpassing $19.2 million, the project continues to gain momentum ahead of its upcoming protocol launch.





Presale Progress and Funding Milestone

Launched earlier this year, the Mutuum Finance presale has advanced steadily through multiple pricing stages. The project has now raised over $19.2 million, reflecting strong interest throughout each phase of the offering. Phase 6, priced at $0.035, is now almost fully sold out, placing the presale close to its next programmed price adjustment.

The strong funding response has contributed to continued visibility for the project, particularly as investors monitor early-stage DeFi developments in anticipation of the next market cycle.

Mutuum Finance has expanded its community to over 18,400 holders, a notable benchmark for a project still in its development phase. A broad holder base helps distribute token ownership early, which can support ecosystem stability and reduce concentration among a small number of wallets.

The number of participants also reflects growing interest in the platform’s long-term direction, especially as Mutuum approaches its first public testnet release later this year.

Mutuum Finance has a total supply of 4 billion MUTM tokens, with 1.82 billion allocated for the presale. Since the offering began at $0.01 in Phase 1, the token price has increased to $0.035 in Phase 6 — a 250% rise during the presale progression.

According to the project’s tokenomics, the planned launch price is $0.06, meaning the current valuation sits at nearly 2x below its expected listing level. As Phase 6 approaches full allocation, the transition into Phase 7 will trigger a 20% price increase, raising the presale price from $0.035 to $0.04.





Roadmap Plans: Phase 4 and Platform Launch Timing

Mutuum Finance’s roadmap outlines a four-phase development plan, with Phase 4 marking the point at which the team expects to launch the platform alongside the token. This synchronized release approach is significant for several reasons.

Launching utility at the same time the token becomes available may improve the project’s visibility during listing considerations. Exchanges often prioritize tokens that have immediate use cases, active communities and functioning technology at launch. By aligning the platform release with the token listing, Mutuum Finance positions itself for stronger early adoption and increased market exposure.

This timing may also support long-term value development by providing users with direct utility from day one.

V1 Protocol Advancing Toward Q4 2025 Testnet

Mutuum Finance has confirmed that the V1 protocol is set to launch on the Sepolia testnet in Q4 2025. According to recent statements shared on X, the code for the lending and borrowing system is fully finalized and has been submitted for formal review.

Halborn Security , a leading blockchain auditing firm, is now reviewing the smart contracts as part of an independent, in-depth audit. Once the audit progresses further, the team will announce a confirmed testnet launch window.

The V1 release will introduce the foundational components of the protocol, including:

a functioning liquidity pool



mtToken minting and yield growth



debt-tracking infrastructure for borrowing



automated liquidation mechanisms



support for ETH and USDT as initial assets



This early-stage version will allow users to interact with the core lending mechanics before the full platform rollout.

Long-Term Potential Through the Buy-and-Distribute Mechanism

A central element of Mutuum Finance’s economic design is its buy-and-distribute mechanism, intended to support long-term token sustainability. Under this system, a portion of protocol revenue is used to buy MUTM tokens from the open market. These purchased tokens are then distributed to users who stake mtTokens in the platform’s safety module.

This approach ties MUTM’s reward structure directly to protocol activity. As borrowing increases and revenue grows, more tokens are bought and redistributed. Over time, this mechanism may help maintain token demand while incentivizing user participation across the ecosystem.

Mutuum Finance’s presale is moving quickly through its closing stages, with 96% of Phase 6 already sold out and the next 20% price increase approaching. With $19.2 million raised, a growing holder base, finalized smart contract development, and the Halborn audit underway, the project is preparing for a major transition ahead of its Q4 2025 testnet release. As Phase 6 enters its final window, the narrowing availability at $0.035 has added increased attention to one of the last remaining early-stage price points.