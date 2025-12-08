Drone Nerds Expands Technology Portfolio with New Creality Partnership

MIAMI, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Drone Nerds LLC (“Drone Nerds” or the “Company”), a subsidiary of XTI Aerospace, Inc. (“XTI”) [Nasdaq: XTIA] and one of the largest distributors of drone technology in the United States, today announced a new technology partnership with Shenzhen Creality 3D Technology Co., Ltd. (“Creality”), a global solutions provider in 3D printing, scanning, and laser engraving. This collaboration brings Creality’s ecosystem of 3D creation tools to Drone Nerds’ customers, expanding the Company’s portfolio of customizable, design-driven technologies for both consumer and enterprise applications.

A New Era of Creation for Drone Enthusiasts and Makers

Through the collaboration, Drone Nerds adds Creality’s most advanced lineup of 3D printers, scanners, and laser engravers, including the K2 Series, Ender-3 V3 SE, Hi Combo, Falcon A1, and Raptor Pro, to its consumer product offering. These solutions enable creators to design, print, and personalize everything from drone accessories and mounts to robotics , engineering components, and educational prototypes.

“3D printing and scanning represent a natural extension of the innovation ecosystem that Drone Nerds supports,” said Alex Nafissy, Co-Founder of Drone Nerds. “Our customers are creators at heart, from drone pilots and DIY hobbyists to engineers and educators. With Creality, they can now turn their ideas into reality faster, smarter, and with increased precision.”

Expanding Possibilities for Enterprise Innovation

Creality’s advanced hardware also strengthens Drone Nerd’s capabilities across engineering, prototyping, education, public safety, manufacturing, construction, and energy. Organizations can now leverage 3D printing and scanning to develop custom components, conduct rapid iterations, and produce cost-effective in-house solutions, from drone payload adapters to training tools and R&D prototypes.

“Creality shares our commitment to empowering technology users to create and solve challenges independently,” said Jeremy Schneiderman, CEO of Drone Nerds. “This partnership expands the tools available to enterprise teams and enables them to design, replicate, and refine drone-related solutions with remarkable flexibility and speed.”

“We are excited to partner with Drone Nerds to bring Creality’s 3D innovation ecosystem to new markets,” said Larry Yee, Chief Strategy Officer, VP of NA Sales of Creality. “Together, we look forward to inspiring creators and industries to embrace the power of digital fabrication.”

Availability

Creality’s lineup is now available through Drone Nerds’ online store at https://www.dronenerds.com/collections/creality, with plans to expand enterprise distribution and educational programs through enterprise.dronenerds.com .

About Drone Nerds

Drone Nerds, LLC. , a subsidiary of XTI Aerospace, Inc. [Nasdaq: XTIA], provides comprehensive drone solutions for enterprise, private, and recreational needs. Established in 2014, Drone Nerds focuses on ensuring that its customers have the right UAS solution for their unique operational needs. With its proprietary Always Flying™ program, Drone Nerds delivers enhanced reliability and assurance for enterprise implementations across industry verticals, including public safety, government, agriculture, construction, insurance, energy, inspection, and more. For more information, visit www.dronenerds.com .

About Creality

Started in 2014, Creality has been dedicated to making 3D printing more accessible to users worldwide. Today, the flagship K series continues to push the limits of next-generation maker technology. Additional product lines include the Ender, Hi, and CR series. Creality’s in-house developed software, such as Creality Print and Creality Cloud App , creates a seamless workflow across devices. With a comprehensive suite of filaments, 3D scanners, laser engravers, accessories , and parts, Creality offers a complete, integrated 3D-printing solution for makers everywhere. Learn more at www.creality.com .

About XTI Aerospace

XTI Aerospace, Inc. [Nasdaq: XTIA], the parent company of XTI Aircraft Company, an aviation business based near Denver, Colorado, currently developing the TriFan 600, a fixed-wing business aircraft designed to have the vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) capability of a helicopter, maximum cruising speeds of over 300 mph and a range up to 1,000 miles, creating an entirely new category – the xVTOL. Additionally, Drone Nerds, LLC (dronenerds.com), a subsidiary of XTI, provides comprehensive drone solutions for enterprise, private, and recreational needs. Established in 2014, Drone Nerds focuses on ensuring that its customers have the right UAS solution for their unique operational needs. With its proprietary Always Flying™ program, Drone Nerds provides enhanced reliability and assurance for enterprise implementations across industry verticals, including public safety, government, agriculture, construction, insurance, energy, and more. In addition, XTI's subsidiary Inpixon (inpixon.com) is a leader in real-time location systems (RTLS) technology with customers around the world who use its location intelligence solutions in factories and other industrial facilities to help optimize operations, increase productivity, and enhance safety. For more information about XTI, please visit xtiaerospace.com and follow XTI on LinkedIn, Instagram, X, and YouTube.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release are forward-looking statements.

Some of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words, including "believe," "continue," "could," "would," "will," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "target," "projects," or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar expressions. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based upon estimates, forecasts, and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by XTI and its management, are inherently uncertain, and many factors may cause the actual results to differ materially from current expectations, including, but not limited to, risks associated with aircraft and drone development, regulatory certification, supply chain constraints, evolving market demand, and changes in applicable laws or regulations. XTI undertakes no obligation to revise any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that might subsequently arise. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the risk factors discussed from time to time in XTI's filings with the SEC, including those factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in its most recent annual report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on April 15, 2025, and in subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC.