Cold Pressed Juices Market Size to Worth USD 1.63 Billion by 2034| Towards FnB

Ottawa, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cold pressed juices market size stood at USD 844.30 million in 2024 and is expected to grow from USD 902.13 million in 2025 to reach around USD 1,637.72 million by 2034, according to a report published by Towards FnB, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The market is observed to grow significantly due to high demand for nutritional, organic, healthy, and sustainable alternatives. The growing health-conscious population is also a major factor driving the growth of the cold-pressed juices industry.

Note: This report is readily available for immediate delivery. We can review it with you in a meeting to ensure data reliability and quality for decision-making.

Access the Full Study Instantly | Download Sample Pages of the Report Now@ https://www.towardsfnb.com/download-sample/5936

Key Highlights of Cold Pressed Juices Market

By region, North America led the cold pressed juices market in 2024, whereas the Asia Pacific is expected to grow in the forecast period.

By type, the cold press fruit juices segment led the cold pressed juices market in 2024, whereas the cold press vegetable juices segment is expected to grow in the expected timeframe.

By category, the conventional cold press juice segment dominated the cold pressed juice market in 2024, whereas the organic cold press juice segment is expected to grow in the forecast period.

By distribution channel, the supermarkets and hypermarkets segment led the cold pressed juices market in 2024, whereas the online segment is expected to grow during the forecast period.

By packaging, the bottles segment dominated the cold pressed juices market in 2024, whereas the cartons segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period.



Health and Nutrition Awareness is helpful for the Growth of the Cold Pressed Juices Industry

The cold pressed juices market is growing primarily due to high demand for convenient, nutrient-dense, and healthy beverages. The market highlights the use of hydraulic presses to extract juice from fruits and vegetables. The process doesn’t involve the use of heat, which helps maintain the nutritional value of fruits and vegetables, enabling the growth of the market. Such juices are high in fiber, vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and natural enzymes, which help propel market growth. Such new methods are quick and beneficial compared to traditional methods.

Why are Technological Advancements Helpful for the Growth of the Market?

Technological advancements, such as machines used to extract juices from fruits and vegetables, have made a major contribution to the market's growth. Such machines use pressure techniques rather than heat to maintain the nutritional qualities of fruits and veggies. Hence, cold pressed juices are high in vitamins, minerals, fiber, and other essential nutrients. Technology also helps maintain the shelf life of such juices, further fueling the market's growth.

Processing has become more controlled as well. Sensors on hydraulic presses and cold room systems measure temperature, pressure, pulp density, and oxidation levels in real time. Machine learning then adjusts press cycles, filtration intensity, and bottling speeds to preserve clarity of color and flavor. This is especially important for blends that separate easily or oxidize quickly, such as green juices or beet-based formulations.

Quality assurance benefits from AI-driven image analysis, which detects sediment layers, color deviations, or microfoam formation that signal processing issues. Chemical fingerprinting models identify adulteration or dilution, improving traceability in a segment that relies heavily on trust and authenticity.

New Trends of the Cold Pressed Juices Market

Higher demand for tailored juices to target certain nutritional goals is one of the major factors for the growth of the market.

Higher demand for juices with functional ingredients to ensure health goals is another major factor for the growth of the market.

Higher demand for clean-label, organic, and plant-based ingredients also helps to fuel the market’s growth.



View Full Market Intelligence@ https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/cold-pressed-juices-market

Recent Developments in Cold Pressed Juices Market

In November 2025, New Covent Garden trader has launched a new cold pressed juice brand- Fresh Union’. The brand has launched flavors like lime, lemon, orange, and apple initially.

In September 2025, Clean Juice launched its first-ever USDA-certified organic cold-pressed juice automated retail vending kiosks at Dulles International Airport (IAD).

Top Products in the Cold Pressed Juices Market

Product Category Description or Function Common Ingredients or Variants Key Applications or Consumer Segments Representative Brands or Products Green Cold Pressed Juices Vegetable-dominant juices are positioned for detox, micronutrient intake, and alkalizing benefits. Kale, spinach, celery, cucumber, lemon, ginger Detox consumers, wellness buyers, weight management Suja Green Delight, Pressed Juicery Greens, Daily Greens Citrus-Based Cold-Pressed Juices High vitamin C juices are made from freshly pressed citrus fruits. Orange, grapefruit, lemon, mandarin, lime Breakfast beverages, immunity-oriented consumers Evolution Fresh Orange, Suja Lemon Love Root Vegetable Cold Pressed Juices Nutrient-rich juices using earthy root vegetables. Beet, carrot, ginger, turmeric blends Athletes, iron-boosting consumers, and anti-inflammatory segments Suja Uber Greens with Beet, Pressed Juicery Roots Functional Cold Pressed Immunity Juices Juices formulated to support immune system function using vitamin-rich fruits and herbs. Ginger, turmeric, elderberry, orange, cayenne Immunity seekers, seasonal wellness Vive Organic Immunity Juice Shots, Suja Immunity Defense Cold Pressed Juice Shots Concentrated 1 to 3 ounce functional shots. Ginger shots, turmeric shots, wheatgrass shots Sports nutrition, rapid wellness dosing Vive Organic Shots, Suja Wellness Shots Fruit Forward Cold Pressed Juices Sweet profile juices for mainstream flavor appeal. Pineapple, apple, watermelon, mango blends Mass market, hydration, casual consumption Pressed Juicery Citrus 2, Suja Pineapple Passionfruit Tropical Cold Pressed Juices Exotic fruit blends positioned for flavor-driven hydration. Pineapple, mango, passionfruit, guava Tropical flavor lovers, RTD premium beverages Evolution Fresh Tropical Passion Low Sugar Vegetable Forward Juices Formulated with low fruit content to position for reduced sugar. Celery, cucumber, spinach, parsley Keto, diabetic friendly, whole food lifestyle Celery Juice RTD, low sugar green blends Detox and Cleanse Cold Pressed Juice Packs Multi-juice bundled sets are designed for full-day or multi-day detox programs. Green juices, root juices, citrus juices Detox consumers, subscription cleanse buyers Urban Remedy Cleanse, Pressed Juicery 3-day Cleanse Cold Pressed Nut Milks Plant-based beverages using cold extraction. Almond milk, cashew milk, vanilla almond Vegan consumers, dairy-free shoppers Pressed Juicery Almond Milk Cold Pressed Lemonade Variants Herbal or fruit-infused lemonades. Mint lemonade, charcoal lemonade, spicy cayenne lemonade Flavored water alternatives, summer beverages Suja Classic Lemonade line Protein Enhanced Cold Pressed Juices Juices fortified with clean plant proteins for satiety. Pea protein blends, chia infused juices Active consumers, meal replacement Cold pressed protein smoothie hybrids Cold Pressed Probiotic Juices Juices infused with probiotics for digestive health. Probiotic orange, probiotic berry, kefir infused juices Gut health consumers, functional beverage market Suja Probiotic Water variants Cold Pressed Blends with Botanical Extracts Juices enhanced with functional herbs. Ashwagandha blends, ginseng blends, mint, and turmeric Holistic wellness, natural adaptogen users Functional botanical RTD juices Cold Pressed Melon Based Juices Hydrating juices made from high water content fruits. Watermelon mint, cantaloupe, honeydew Hydration drinkers, summer season WTRMLN WTR, Watermelon cold pressed lines



For Detailed Pricing and Tailored Market Report Options, Click Here: https://www.towardsfnb.com/checkout/5936

Cold Pressed Juices Market Dynamics

What Are the Growth Drivers of Cold Pressed Juices Market?

Factors such as the use of pressure techniques, avoiding heat, clean-label products, organic, and maintaining shelf life are major drivers of market growth. Higher demand for healthier, sustainable, low-calorie, and low-sugar options also fuels market growth. Higher demand for functional and organic cold pressed juices also helps drive market demand. Clean-label juices made from preservative- and chemical-free formulas also help fuel market growth. Technological advancements that help maintain the nutrients in juices also contribute to market growth.

Challenge

High Manufacturing Costs Are Hampering the Market’s Growth

High manufacturing costs for hydraulic press machines and high-pressure processing equipment restrict the market's growth. Such machines require a high amount of fruits and vegetables and, in return, produce a small quantity of juice. Hence, such factors restrain market growth. Various other advanced settings are required to maintain the juice's freshness; if not provided, the quality is compromised. Hence, such issues hinder market growth.

Opportunity

Growing Health and Wellness Trends Are Helpful for the Growth of the Market

Consumer awareness of the importance of organic and functional food and beverages is a major opportunity for market growth. Hence, consumers today are increasingly choosing organic and clean-label products for their nutritional profiles, further fueling market growth. The growing population of vegetarians and vegans, leading to higher demand for plant-based options, is another major factor driving market growth. Hence, cold pressed juices are easily available on both offline and online platforms, which is helpful for the market's growth.

Cold Pressed Juices Market Regional Analysis

North America Led the Pressed Juices Market in 2024

North America dominated the cold pressed juices market in 2024 due to factors such as a growing population of health-conscious consumers, rising demand for clean-label and organic products, and higher demand for low-calorie and low-sugar beverages. The market also sees growth driven by the use of technologically advanced machines to maintain the nutritional quality of juices, further fueling the market. The US has a major role in the region's market growth due to factors such as high demand for functional and protein-rich juices, health and sustainability, and a higher demand for juices that support digestion.

Asia Pacific Is Observed to Be the Fastest-Growing Region in the Foreseeable Period

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period due to the growing population of health-conscious consumers, vegans, and vegetarians. Hence, such factors lead to higher demand for juices rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals, which help maintain the nutritional profile. India is observed to have a major contribution to the region's market growth due to rising disposable income, higher demand for nutritional hydration, and higher demand for clean-label and organic beverages.

Europe Is Observed to Have a Notable Growth in the Foreseeable Period

Europe is expected to show notable growth in the forecast period due to consumer awareness of the importance of healthy, clean-label, organic, and sustainable options. Such options are healthy and an ideal replacement for sugary drinks and alcohol. Such juices are also healthy and convenient for consumers with a hectic lifestyle. Germany has made a major contribution to the region's market growth due to factors such as convenience, sustainability, and the adoption of healthy habits to drive a healthier lifestyle.

Cold Pressed Juices Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Key Statistics Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Growth Rate from 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 6.85% Market Size in 2025 USD 902.13 Million Market Size in 2026 USD 963.93 Million Market Size by 2034 USD 1,637.72 Million Dominated Region North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa



Have Questions? Let’s Talk—Schedule a Meeting with Our Insights Team: https://www.towardsfnb.com/schedule-meeting

Trade Analysis of the Cold Pressed Juices Market

Cold-pressed juices occupy the premium functional-beverage niche. Retail growth in developed markets (North America, Western Europe, Australia) and rapid adoption in urban APAC markets has driven both finished-goods exports and cross-border ingredient sourcing.

Finished bottled SKUs (retail): Single-serve and multipack cold-pressed juices, HPP-treated, typically classified under non-alcoholic beverage HS codes.

Single-serve and multipack cold-pressed juices, HPP-treated, typically classified under non-alcoholic beverage HS codes. HPP-treated bulk containers / bulk cold-press concentrates: Liquid concentrates and cold-pressed bases shipped to co-packers for dilution, blending or further cold processing.

Liquid concentrates and cold-pressed bases shipped to co-packers for dilution, blending or further cold processing. Fresh produce and botanical inputs: Large volumes of citrus, apples, leafy greens, root botanicals and berries shipped as raw inputs to pressing/processing locations.

Large volumes of citrus, apples, leafy greens, root botanicals and berries shipped as raw inputs to pressing/processing locations. Co-packing services and toll-processing contracts: Cross-border service flows where brands ship concentrates or recipes to third-party HPP/co-packters near target markets.

Top Exporters (supply and brand origins)

United States: Leading exporter of premium cold-pressed brands and of HPP-treated beverage SKUs, leveraging strong retail channels, travel-retail and DTC e-commerce. U.S. producers also export formulations and co-pack expertise.

Leading exporter of premium cold-pressed brands and of HPP-treated beverage SKUs, leveraging strong retail channels, travel-retail and DTC e-commerce. U.S. producers also export formulations and co-pack expertise. European Union (Netherlands, Germany, UK): EU exporters combine strong fresh produce sourcing with advanced HPP/co-packing networks and often act as re-export hubs for regional distribution.

EU exporters combine strong fresh produce sourcing with advanced HPP/co-packing networks and often act as re-export hubs for regional distribution. Australia & New Zealand: Exporters of premium cold-pressed brands and fruit concentrates (mango, kiwi) to APAC and niche Western markets.

Exporters of premium cold-pressed brands and fruit concentrates (mango, kiwi) to APAC and niche Western markets. China, Thailand, Vietnam: Exporters more on the ingredient/concentrate and private-label co-pack side, supplying regional markets with cost-competitive bulk concentrates and tropical fruit bases.

Exporters more on the ingredient/concentrate and private-label co-pack side, supplying regional markets with cost-competitive bulk concentrates and tropical fruit bases. Latin America (Mexico, Brazil): Exporters of citrus and tropical fruit concentrates used in cold-press blends and by co-packers globally.



Top Importers / Demand Centres

North America (U.S., Canada): Large retail demand for premium cold-pressed SKUs and imports of specialty concentrates and exotic botanical inclusions.

Large retail demand for premium cold-pressed SKUs and imports of specialty concentrates and exotic botanical inclusions. European Union: Premium retail and foodservice demand, plus travel-retail channels that import specialty brands and HPP SKUs.

Premium retail and foodservice demand, plus travel-retail channels that import specialty brands and HPP SKUs. Asia (Japan, South Korea, Singapore, China high-end segments): Growing importer of premium cold-pressed finished goods and functional concentrate bases for local brands.

Growing importer of premium cold-pressed finished goods and functional concentrate bases for local brands. Middle East (UAE) & travel-retail hubs: Import premium cold-pressed juices for luxury retail and hospitality sectors.

Regulatory & Quality Considerations Affecting Trade

HPP validation & shelf-life documentation: Importers expect validated HPP process data, COAs for microbiology and shelf-life stability to accept finished SKUs.

Importers expect validated HPP process data, COAs for microbiology and shelf-life stability to accept finished SKUs. Pesticide residues & contaminant testing: Botanical and produce consignments require pesticide testing and COAs to pass import checks.

Botanical and produce consignments require pesticide testing and COAs to pass import checks. Labeling rules & health claims: Many jurisdictions restrict health claims and “raw” descriptors, brands must adapt labels to destination market rules.

Many jurisdictions restrict health claims and “raw” descriptors, brands must adapt labels to destination market rules. Cold-chain compliance: For chilled HPP products, importers and distributors must maintain cold-chain proof and temperature logs to satisfy retailers and regulators.

Government Initiatives & Policy Influences

Agricultural support for horticulture and export crops: Origin countries with strong horticulture sectors (Mexico, Brazil, India, parts of SE Asia) run programs to improve packing-house capabilities, cold storage and export readiness for juices and concentrates. These initiatives increase reliable raw material export volumes.

Origin countries with strong horticulture sectors (Mexico, Brazil, India, parts of SE Asia) run programs to improve packing-house capabilities, cold storage and export readiness for juices and concentrates. These initiatives increase reliable raw material export volumes. Food-safety & export facilitation: Governments support exporters with residue testing facilities, export certification portals and export promotion for high-value beverage sectors to meet EU/US import standards.

Governments support exporters with residue testing facilities, export certification portals and export promotion for high-value beverage sectors to meet EU/US import standards. Trade & tariff measures: Preferential trade agreements and tariff lines for processed fruit products influence whether finished cold-pressed SKUs or concentrates are more economical to ship. Duty concessions for processed fruit can spur finished-goods exports rather than raw produce shipments.



Cold Pressed Juices Market Segmental Analysis

Type Analysis

The cold pressed fruit juice segment led the cold pressed juices market in 2024 due to high demand across different consumer segments. Cold-pressed fruit juices are rich in antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, and other essential nutrients. Hence, they are highly sought after by health-conscious consumers for their nutritional profile. They are an ideal replacement for packaged sugary drinks and, hence, also help fuel the market's growth. They are full of fiber and hence aid easy digestion. Therefore, these factors collectively help fuel the market's growth.

The cold pressed vegetable juice segment is expected to grow over the foreseeable period, as these juices are rich in nutrients, antioxidants, fiber, vitamins, and minerals. Hence, they offer multiple health benefits, including support for the skin, hair, and digestive system, as well as an array of other benefits. Such juices are also beneficial to the body, as they are rich in natural enzymes. Hence, the segment has a major role in the growth of the market.

Category Analysis

The conventional cold pressed juice segment led the cold-pressed juices market in 2024, as such juices are readily available, high in nutrition, have a longer shelf life, and are widely consumed by people of different age groups. Such juices are extracted using high-pressure methods and without heat to preserve the nutritional content of fruits and vegetables. Such juices are also rich in antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, and are healthy for digestion. Hence, the segment makes a major contribution to market growth.

The organic cold-press juice segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable future, as it involves the extraction of juices from organic fruits and vegetables using a hydraulic press. It helps retain nutrients, antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals, which are essential for maintaining the nutritional levels of such juices. Hence, the segment is expected to grow over the forecast period. Such juices are healthier with no added colors or preservatives, and are also sugar-free, further boosting the market’s growth.

Packaging Analysis

The bottles segment led the cold pressed juices market in 2024 due to factors such as convenience, portability, easy management, and enhanced shelf life. Glass or plastic bottles allow consumers to carry the cold presses fruit juice with ease, allowing them to consume them on the go anytime and avoid packaged juices, fueling the growth of the market. Bottles help prevent oxidation, enhancing the product's shelf life. Hence, the segment has a major role in the growth of the market. Bottles also help with packaging, preservation, shelf appearance, and brand marketing, further propelling market growth.

The cartons segment is expected to grow over the forecast period due to high demand for sustainable packaging and as an ideal alternative to plastic bottles, fueling market growth. Cartons help consumers carry cold pressed juices easily and consume them on the go. They are environmentally friendly and help maintain the shelf life of cold-pressed juices. Hence, consumers strongly prefer such packaging, further fueling market growth.

Distribution Channel Analysis

The supermarkets or hypermarkets segment dominated the cold pressed juices market in 2024 due to the easy availability of these stores, allowing consumers to shop for their required products with ease. Such stores have dedicated sections for different product categories, making it easy for consumers to discover new products and fueling market growth. Such stores also offer many discounts, along with the benefits of store membership for loyal consumers. Hence, the section makes a major contribution to the market's growth.

The online retail segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable future due to the platform's convenience, allowing consumers to shop for a wide range of products without visiting a store in person. Online platforms have a broad product profile, including innovative and newly launched products. Hence, consumers prefer to shop online these days, boosting market growth in the foreseeable future. Such platforms have detailed information and reviews of all the products to allow for smart shopping. Hence, the segment observes growth in the foreseen period.

Feel Free to Get in Touch with Us for Orders or Any Questions at: sales@towardsfnb.com

Additional Topics Worth Exploring:

Tea Market : The global tea market size is projected to expand from USD 30.25 billion in 2025 to USD 54.68 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034

: The global size is projected to expand from USD 30.25 billion in 2025 to USD 54.68 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034 Beverage Packaging Market: The global beverage packaging market size is projected to reach USD 271.80 billion by 2034, growing from USD 173.71 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

The global size is projected to reach USD 271.80 billion by 2034, growing from USD 173.71 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. Gluten Free Food Market: The global gluten free food market size increasing from USD 14.25 billion in 2025 and is expected to surpass USD 33.59 billion by 2034, with a projected CAGR of 10% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

The global size increasing from USD 14.25 billion in 2025 and is expected to surpass USD 33.59 billion by 2034, with a projected CAGR of 10% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. Canned Wines Market: The global canned wines market size is expected to increase from USD 127.88 million in 2025 to USD 332.46 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% throughout the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

The global size is expected to increase from USD 127.88 million in 2025 to USD 332.46 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% throughout the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. Plant-Based Protein Market: The global plant-based protein market size is projected to expand from USD 20.33 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 43.07 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

The global size is projected to expand from USD 20.33 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 43.07 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. Bakery Product Market : The global bakery product market size is rising from USD 507.46 billion in 2025 to USD 821.62 billion by 2034. This projected expansion reflects a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

: The global size is rising from USD 507.46 billion in 2025 to USD 821.62 billion by 2034. This projected expansion reflects a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. Coconut Products Market: The global coconut products market size is expected to climb from USD 14.18 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 33.71 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast from 2025 to 2034.

The global is expected to climb from USD 14.18 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 33.71 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast from 2025 to 2034. Pet Food Market: The global pet food market size is expected to increase from USD 113.02 billion in 2025 to USD 167.97 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% throughout the estimated timeframe from 2025 to 2034.

The global is expected to increase from USD 113.02 billion in 2025 to USD 167.97 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% throughout the estimated timeframe from 2025 to 2034. Organic Food Market: The global organic food market size is expected to grow from USD 253.96 billion in 2025 to USD 660.25 billion by 2034, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.20% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.



Top Companies in the Cold Pressed Juices Market

Naked Juice Company (PepsiCo, Inc. ): Naked Juice is a leading brand in the cold-pressed and premium juice segment, known for its nutrient-rich blends and clean-label positioning. Backed by PepsiCo’s strong distribution network, the company continues to expand its functional and health-focused beverage portfolio.

): Naked Juice is a leading brand in the cold-pressed and premium juice segment, known for its nutrient-rich blends and clean-label positioning. Backed by PepsiCo’s strong distribution network, the company continues to expand its functional and health-focused beverage portfolio. Odwalla, Inc. (Coca-Cola Company): Odwalla has long been recognized for its fresh, minimally processed juices and smoothies crafted from high-quality fruits and vegetables. Supported by Coca-Cola’s global expertise, the brand emphasizes wellness-driven formulations and natural ingredients.

Odwalla has long been recognized for its fresh, minimally processed juices and smoothies crafted from high-quality fruits and vegetables. Supported by Coca-Cola’s global expertise, the brand emphasizes wellness-driven formulations and natural ingredients. Tropicana Brands Group: Tropicana Brands Group leverages decades of juice-processing expertise to deliver premium cold-pressed offerings with a focus on freshness and nutrition. The company is increasingly investing in innovative blends and healthier alternatives to meet shifting consumer preferences.

Tropicana Brands Group leverages decades of juice-processing expertise to deliver premium cold-pressed offerings with a focus on freshness and nutrition. The company is increasingly investing in innovative blends and healthier alternatives to meet shifting consumer preferences. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.: Hain Celestial offers organic and plant-based beverages, including cold-pressed juices that align with clean-label and wellness trends. With a strong presence in natural and organic retail channels, the company continues to expand its better-for-you product lines.

Hain Celestial offers organic and plant-based beverages, including cold-pressed juices that align with clean-label and wellness trends. With a strong presence in natural and organic retail channels, the company continues to expand its better-for-you product lines. Rakyan Bottles Private Limited (Raw Pressery): Raw Pressery is one of India’s fastest-growing cold-pressed juice brands, known for its preservative-free and nutrient-dense formulations. The company has built strong regional loyalty through transparent sourcing, innovative blends, and convenient ready-to-drink formats.

Raw Pressery is one of India’s fastest-growing cold-pressed juice brands, known for its preservative-free and nutrient-dense formulations. The company has built strong regional loyalty through transparent sourcing, innovative blends, and convenient ready-to-drink formats. Organic Avenue: Organic Avenue specializes in raw, organic, and cold-pressed juices that focus on detoxification and holistic wellness. The brand appeals to health-conscious urban consumers seeking premium, plant-based beverage options.

Organic Avenue specializes in raw, organic, and cold-pressed juices that focus on detoxification and holistic wellness. The brand appeals to health-conscious urban consumers seeking premium, plant-based beverage options. Evolution Fresh, Inc. (Starbucks Corporation): Evolution Fresh delivers high-quality cold-pressed juices crafted from whole fruits and vegetables with minimal processing to preserve nutrients. Backed by Starbucks, the brand benefits from widespread retail distribution and strong consumer trust.

Evolution Fresh delivers high-quality cold-pressed juices crafted from whole fruits and vegetables with minimal processing to preserve nutrients. Backed by Starbucks, the brand benefits from widespread retail distribution and strong consumer trust. Mama Juice: Mama Juice is an emerging cold-pressed juice brand offering natural, additive-free beverages tailored to modern wellness trends. Its focus on freshness, vibrant flavors, and small-batch production has helped it gain traction in niche markets.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Type

Fruit Concentrates

Citrus Fruits Orange Lemon Grapefruit Berries Strawberry Others

Tropical Fruits Mango Pineapple Banana Passion Fruit Others

Vegetable Concentrates

Carrot

Tomato

Beetroot

Cucumber

Others

By Category

Conventional

Organic

By Packaging

Bottles

Cartons

Pouches

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

Convenience stores

Online

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Denmark

Norway

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina



Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

Thank you for exploring our insights. For more targeted information, customized chapter-wise sections and region-specific editions such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific—are also available upon request.

For Detailed Pricing and Tailored Market Report Options, Click Here: https://www.towardsfnb.com/checkout/5936

Feel Free to Get in Touch with Us for Orders or Any Questions at: sales@towardsfnb.com

Unlock expert insights, custom research, and premium support with the Towards FnB Annual Membership. For USD 495/month (billed annually), get full access to exclusive F&B market data and personalized guidance. It’s your strategic edge in the food and beverage industry: https://www.towardsfnb.com/get-an-annual-membership

About Us

Towards FnB is a global consulting firm specializing in the food and beverage industry, providing innovative solutions and expert guidance to elevate businesses. With an in-depth understanding of the dynamic F&B sector, we deliver customized market analysis and strategic insights. Our team of seasoned professionals is committed to empowering clients with the knowledge needed to make informed decisions, ensuring they stay ahead of market trends. Partner with us as we redefine success in the rapidly evolving food and beverage landscape, and together, we’ll navigate this transformative journey.

Web: https://www.towardsfnb.com/

Our Trusted Data Partners

Precedence Research | Statifacts | Towards Packaging | Towards Chemical and Materials| Nova One Advisor | Food Beverage Strategies | FnB Market Pulse | Nutraceuticals Func Foods | Onco Quant | Sustainability Quant | Specialty Chemicals Analytics

For Latest Update Follow Us:

LinkedIn | Medium| Twitter

Discover More Market Trends and Insights from Towards FnB:

➡️Beverage Flavors Market: https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/beverage-flavors-market

➡️Salt Market: https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/salt-market

➡️Probiotic Food Market: https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/probiotic-food-market

➡️Protein Bar Market: https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/protein-bar-market

➡️Gluten-Free Bakery Market: https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/gluten-free-bakery-market

➡️Europe Nutraceuticals Market: https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/europe-nutraceuticals-market

➡️Canned Food Market: https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/canned-food-market

➡️Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market: https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/non-alcoholic-beverages-market

➡️Dry Fruit Market: https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/dry-fruit-market

➡️Frozen Meat Market: https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/frozen-meat-market

➡️Fish Oil Market: https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/fish-oil-market

➡️Soft Drink Concentrates Market: https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/soft-drink-concentrates-market