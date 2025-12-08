IBN Announces Latest Episode of The Stock2Me Podcast featuring CEO Greg Campbell and CFO Jeff Clayborne of Newton Golf Company Inc.

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – IBN, a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The Stock2Me Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.

The Stock2Me Podcast showcases a diverse lineup of companies and individuals who are transforming traditional business practices within their industries. The latest episode features an insightful discussion with Executive Chairman & CEO Dr. Greg Campbell and CFO Jeff Clayborne of Newton Golf Company Inc. (NASDAQ: NWTG), a leading innovator in performance-driven golf equipment.

To begin the interview, the guests explained Newton Golf’s origins and the technology that differentiates the company.

“We named it Newton Golf after Sir Isaac Newton, who’s known as the father of physics,” Campbell explained. “We saw a real opportunity in the golf space to bring disruptive technology into a pretty mature marketplace. We’re very excited both on the putters, but also on the shafts, where there’s some real physics and some real engineering challenges. We think we have a big advantage.”

When asked about the company’s recent triple-digit Q3 growth, Campbell emphasized Newton’s strategy, which begins with product innovation.

“It starts with a great product. We introduced in the second quarter our Fast Motion Shaft, and this shaft is 10 grams lighter than the original shafts. What you’re seeing in golf now is a real trend to lighter shafts… I describe Newton Golf as a technology company, because we put physics first in all of our designs. All golfers can really benefit, whether you’re a touring pro looking for incremental improvement or an amateur who needs to load the shaft easier and hit the ball straighter.”

The conversation then shifted to the company’s marketing momentum and how this supports Newton’s market positioning.

“There’s a flywheel effect that’s kicking in on our marketing campaigns… We advertise on Google and on Meta, and we drive traffic to a Shopify store. What we’re learning each quarter is that the ads are getting better, the conversion rate’s getting better, the return on ad spend. So, every dollar we’re spending on an advertisement brings in over $4 in revenue, and that keeps notching up as the company grows.”

Join IBN’s Carmel Fisher for a conversation with Executive Chairman & CEO Dr. Greg Campbell and CFO Jeff Clayborne of Newton Golf Company, as they further explore the company’s mission, strategic expansion, and growing presence in the performance-driven golf equipment market.

To hear the whole podcast and subscribe for future episodes, visit https://podcast.stock2me.com.

About Newton Golf

Newton Golf harnesses the power of physics to revolutionize golf equipment design. Formerly known as Sacks Parente, the company’s rebranding reflects its commitment to innovation inspired by Sir Isaac Newton, the father of physics. By applying Newtonian principles to every aspect of its design process, Newton Golf creates precision-engineered golf equipment—including Newton Motion shafts and Gravity putters—that delivers unmatched stability, control, and performance. The company’s mission is to empower golfers with scientifically advanced tools that maximize consistency and accuracy, ensuring every swing is backed by the laws of physics.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.NewtonGolfIR.com

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 19+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP), IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

