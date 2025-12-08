CALIFORNIA BANCORP ANNOUNCES FIRST CASH DIVIDEND

San Diego, Calif., Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California Bancorp (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BCAL), the holding company for California Bank of Commerce, N.A. (the “Bank”), announces that its Board of Directors has approved the Company’s first quarterly cash dividend. This strategic decision reflects the Company's strong financial performance and commitment to creating shareholder value.

The Company will pay a cash dividend of $0.10 per share on January 15, 2026, payable to shareholders of record as of December 24, 2025.

“Initiating a dividend reflects the robust performance of our relationship-based banking franchise, exemplifies our dedication to creating shareholder value, and is a useful tool in managing our strong capital position,” said David Rainer, Executive Chairman of the Company and the Bank.

ABOUT CALIFORNIA BANCORP

California BanCorp (NASDAQ: BCAL) is a registered bank holding company headquartered in San Diego, California. California Bank of Commerce, N.A., a national banking association chartered under the laws of the United States (the “Bank”) and regulated by the Office of Comptroller of the Currency, is a wholly owned subsidiary of California BanCorp. Established in 2001 and headquartered in San Diego, California, the Bank offers a range of financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses through its 14 branch offices and four loan production offices serving California. The Bank’s solutions-driven, relationship-based approach to banking provides accessibility to decision makers and enhances value through strong partnerships with its clients. Additional information is available at www.bankcbc.com.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

Kevin Mc Cabe

California Bank of Commerce

kmccabe@bankcbc.com

818.637.7065