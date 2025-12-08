Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. Recognized in Pensions & Investments’ Best Places to Work in Money Management

NEW YORK, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. was recognized in the 2025 Best Places to Work in Money Management awards announced by Pensions & Investments today.

Presented by Pensions & Investments, the global news source of money management and institutional investing, the 14th annual survey and recognition program is dedicated to identifying and recognizing the best employers in the money management industry.

Westwood Holdings Group is known for fostering a culture of growth and collaboration. We believe we stand out given our comprehensive professional development opportunities, including mentorship from industry professionals and exposure to diverse investment strategies. Furthermore, competitive compensation, robust benefits and recognition programs contribute to our retention and high engagement rates. Employees value our inclusive environment and opportunities to make meaningful impacts within a supportive, innovative setting.



“As their employees attest, the companies named to this year’s Best Places to Work list demonstrate a commitment to building and maintaining a strong workplace culture,’’ said P&I Editor-in-Chief Julie Tatge. “In doing so, they’re helping their employees, clients and their businesses succeed.’’

Brian Casey, CEO of Westwood Holdings Group stated, “We’re honored to celebrate our 11th win of this prestigious award. P&I recognized several key Westwood strengths, including our commitment to teamwork, community service, and a collaborative culture—along with unique employee benefits and an overall best-in-class workplace. I want to thank every member of our team for making this possible. For more than 40 years, putting clients first has been the foundation of everything we do. Together, we look forward to continuing to deliver exceptional results for our clients in the years ahead.”

Pensions & Investments partnered with Workforce Research Group, a research firm specializing in identifying great places to work, to conduct a two-part survey process of employers and their employees.

The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company’s workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 20% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 80% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies.

For a complete list of the 2025 Pensions & Investments’ Best Places to Work in Money Management winners and profiles of the top firms across size categories, go to http://www.pionline.com/BPTW2025.

About Westwood Holdings Group, Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE: WHG) is a boutique asset management firm that offers a diverse array of actively and passively managed, outcome-oriented investment strategies, along with white-glove trust and wealth services, to institutional, intermediary and private wealth clients. For over 40 years, Westwood’s client-first approach has fostered strong, long-term client relationships due to our unwavering commitment to delivering bespoke investment strategies with a vehicle-optimized approach, exceptional counsel and unparalleled client service. Our flexible and agile approach to investing allows us to adapt to constantly changing markets, while continually seeking innovative strategies that meet our investors’ short- and long-term needs. Our team at Westwood comes from varied backgrounds and life experiences, which reflects our origins as a woman-founded firm. We are committed to incorporating diverse insights and knowledge into all aspects of our services and solutions. Our culture and approach to our business reflect our core values — integrity, reliability, responsiveness, adaptability, teamwork and driving results — and underpin our constant pursuit of excellence.



For more information on Westwood, please visit westwoodgroup.com.

About Pensions & Investments

Pensions & Investments, owned by Crain Communications Inc., is the 52-year-old global news source of money management and institutional investing. P&I is written for executives at defined benefit and defined contribution retirement plans, endowments, foundations and sovereign wealth funds, as well as those at investment management and other investment-related firms. Pensions & Investments provides timely and incisive coverage of events affecting the money management and retirement businesses. Visit us at pionline.com.

Media Contact:

Tyler Bradford

Hewes Communications

212.207.9454

tyler@hewescomm.com