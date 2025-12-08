Floating Power Plant Market Size to Surpass USD 6.79 Billion by 2033 | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Floating Power Plant Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Floating Power Plant Market was valued at USD 1.99 billion in 2025E and is expected to reach USD 6.79 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% over 2026-2033.”

Growing Demand for Flexible and Rapid-deployment Power Solutions to Augment Market Expansion Globally

The need for adaptable, quickly deployable generating systems is fueled by the growing need for energy in disaster-prone areas, coastal towns, and isolated islands. Floating power plants are perfect for both short-term and long-term energy needs since they offer movable, scalable, grid-ready power without requiring the purchase of land. Their value proposition is strengthened by their capacity to enable emergency response, integrate into fragile grids, and fill supply gaps. In areas where building traditional infrastructure is challenging or takes a long time, governments are increasingly choosing floating units to speed up electrification. Their capacity to be quickly installed and relocated greatly increases adoption in developing nations and economies that rely on the sea, which supports market expansion.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Wärtsilä Corporation

Karadeniz Energy Group (Karpowership)

Siemens Energy

General Electric (GE Power)

MAN Energy Solutions

ABB Ltd.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI)

Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction

Bureau Veritas

Ideol (BW Ideol)

Floating Power Plant A/S

Equinor ASA

Hitachi Energy

Kyocera Corporation

Principle Power

SeaTwirl AB

Rosetti Marino Group

Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Ocean Sun AS

Copenhagen Offshore Partners

Floating Power Plant Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 1.99 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 6.79 Billion CAGR CAGR of 9.6% From 2026 to 2033 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Power Source (Non-renewable, Renewable, Wind)

• By Capacity (1MW-5 MW, 5.1 MW-20 MW, 20.1 MW-100 MW, 100.1 MW-250 MW, above 250 MW)





Key Industry Segmentation

By Power Source

Renewable floating power plants capture 58% of the Floating Power Plant Market in 2025, driven by strong offshore wind adoption, expanding floating solar projects, and growing government support for clean-energy marine infrastructure. Increasing investments in hybrid floating wind-solar platforms and deep-sea turbines further reinforce the leadership of renewable installations over non-renewable floating units.

By Capacity

The 20.1 MW to 100 MW capacity category holds 43% of the Floating Power Plant Market in 2025, making it the strongest segment as it offers an optimal balance between installation complexity, mobility, and generation output. These mid-range units are widely preferred for island grids, coastal regions, maritime industries, and ports.

Regional Insights:

North America holds a significant position in the Floating Power Plant Market, driven by increasing offshore energy projects, government incentives for clean energy, and rising adoption of floating wind and solar technologies. The U.S. and Canada are investing in deep-water renewable platforms to meet growing electricity demand in coastal and remote areas.

Asia Pacific dominates the Floating Power Plant Market in 2025 with around 42% share, driven by strong offshore renewable investments, rapid coastal electrification, and expanding deployment of floating wind and hybrid renewable systems. Countries such as Japan, South Korea, China, and Indonesia are leading large-scale floating wind farms, floating solar parks, and marine-based power initiatives.

Recent News:

FPP acquired a 4.3 MW Siemens Gamesa wind-turbine generator for its Gran Canaria demonstrator, advancing its wind-wave-hydrogen hybrid platform.

Equinor ASA Awarded a seabed lease in the UK’s Celtic Sea for a floating-wind project (up to 1.5 GW) as part of the UK’s first floating-wind leasing round.

Exclusive Sections of the Floating Power Plant Market Report (The USPs):

COST & LCOE BENCHMARKING METRICS – helps you compare component-wise cost structures, LCOE by power source (wind, solar, gas), and installation cost differences between floating and fixed plants to support investment and procurement decisions.

– helps you compare component-wise cost structures, LCOE by power source (wind, solar, gas), and installation cost differences between floating and fixed plants to support investment and procurement decisions. MARITIME REGULATORY & COMPLIANCE INDEX – helps you understand environmental approval requirements, emission control norms, permitting timelines, safety standards, and grid interconnection compliance across major maritime regions.

– helps you understand environmental approval requirements, emission control norms, permitting timelines, safety standards, and grid interconnection compliance across major maritime regions. ENGINEERING PERFORMANCE & TECHNOLOGY METRICS – helps you evaluate turbine efficiency, platform stability, capacity factors, and cable transmission performance under varying sea conditions to assess operational reliability and tech readiness.

– helps you evaluate turbine efficiency, platform stability, capacity factors, and cable transmission performance under varying sea conditions to assess operational reliability and tech readiness. DEPLOYMENT & OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY STATISTICS – helps you track the number of installed floating power plants, annual capacity additions, construction timelines, and maintenance downtime to assess project execution and lifecycle performance.

– helps you track the number of installed floating power plants, annual capacity additions, construction timelines, and maintenance downtime to assess project execution and lifecycle performance. INVESTMENT & FUNDING ATTRACTIVENESS SCORE – helps you analyze annual investment volumes, the share of public vs. private financing, R&D spending, and M&A activity in floating wind, solar, and hybrid systems to gauge long-term market potential.

– helps you analyze annual investment volumes, the share of public vs. private financing, R&D spending, and M&A activity in floating wind, solar, and hybrid systems to gauge long-term market potential. OEM PRICE COMPETITIVENESS & SERVICE COST INSIGHTS – helps you benchmark pricing strategies of key manufacturers, O&M cost trends, and long-term service contract structures, enabling strategic vendor evaluation.

