Verusen Named a 2025 Gartner® Cool Vendor for AI-Driven MRO Supply Optimization

ATLANTA, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verusen, the AI-native MRO (Maintenance, Repair & Operations) intelligence platform, today announced that it has been recognized as a 2025 Gartner Cool Vendor in the “Cool Vendors in Spend, Procurement and Sourcing” report. Gartner selected Verusen for its disruptive, AI-driven approach that enables organizations to optimize MRO inventory without the traditional burden of upfront data cleansing.

Gartner highlights Verusen as a category innovator redefining how global supply chain, procurement, and operations teams manage indirect materials. Unlike legacy solutions requiring months of data preparation, Verusen’s purpose-built AI harmonizes disparate data sources across ERP, EAM, and WMS systems to create a trustworthy, actionable MRO data foundation from day one.

A Breakthrough Approach to MRO Data and Inventory Management

Verusen’s platform delivers always-on MRO intelligence, providing continuous, AI-validated insights that help organizations automatically identify inventory outliers, improve availability of critical parts, reduce stock-out risk, and unlock trapped working capital.

According to Gartner, Verusen’s customers can achieve up to 20-30% inventory reduction, while simultaneously reducing stock-out risk through AI-driven substitution and automated demand reconciliation.

“With this recognition, Gartner reinforces what our customers already experience every day: that AI-native MRO intelligence can dramatically transform reliability, cost management, and cross-functional collaboration,” said Scott Matthews. “Verusen eliminates the decades-long challenge of messy MRO data, giving organizations a trusted path to lower risk, reduce costs, and protect uptime across their operations.”

Customer Success: Results That Exceed Expectations

Many organizations have turned to Verusen to solve long-standing MRO data and inventory challenges across complex, multi-system landscapes. According to Gary Phillips Jr., Corporate Procurement – MRO and IT, the outcomes have been transformative:

“Among our many technology partners, the Verusen team stands out—not only for consistently delivering on their commitments, but also for being one of our true AI success stories. While many AI initiatives have struggled to meet expectations, this collaboration has exceeded them.

We have reduced our maintenance inventories and lowered our spend by using their AI tools to bridge our multiple ERP systems. The results are undeniable, and we hope future projects will be as impactful and reliable as this one.”

Laying the Foundation for the MRO Digital Twin

The Gartner Cool Vendor report also recognizes Verusen’s role in pioneering a digital twin for indirect MRO materials—a shift from manual, cyclical inventory review toward real-time, autonomous optimization. This digital twin enables predictable decision-making and provides a unified source of truth for procurement, operations, and maintenance teams.

Driving Strategic Value for the Entire Business

Gartner identifies Verusen’s relevance across multiple enterprise stakeholder groups:

Indirect Procurement: Reduce costs, improve sourcing efficiency, and align suppliers to actual operational needs.

Reduce costs, improve sourcing efficiency, and align suppliers to actual operational needs. Operations & Maintenance: Protect uptime and streamline manual processes.

Protect uptime and streamline manual processes. Executives: Increase working capital and reduce operational and financial risk.

2025 Gartner Cool Vendor



“Being recognized by Gartner as a Cool Vendor is an important milestone as we continue helping global asset-intensive organizations and a growing ecosystem of partners solve one of their most persistent challenges—trusted, real-time visibility across their MRO Supply Chain,” said Paul Noble, Founder. “We’re honored to be featured and excited to continue leading the market forward.”

About Verusen AI

Verusen is an AI-native MRO intelligence platform that harmonizes materials data, automates inventory decision-making, and unlocks working capital visibility for global operations. Purpose-built to eliminate the need for upfront data cleansing, Verusen enables procurement, operations, and maintenance teams to work from a single source of truth—driving cost savings, risk reduction, and improved operational resilience.

Learn more at verusen.com .



Media Contact:

Lettie Barrett

Director of Marketing

lettie.barrett@verusen.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/818c4e5e-c15b-4dce-b118-57720298da2d