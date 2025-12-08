Actelis Networks Achieves First Meaningful Deployment of Its Legacy T1 To Fiber Solution with Major U.S. Carrier

Actelis technology selected to support a major carrier’s multi-state customer base to modernize legacy T1 and TDM networks in the United States

Recent U.S. government FCC proposal to accelerate copper-network retirements may create further demand for modernization solutions such as Actelis’ technology

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) ("Actelis" or the "Company"), a market leader in cyber-hardened, rapid deployment networking solutions for IoT and broadband applications, today announced it has achieved its first meaningful deployment of a new solution within its MetaLIGHT product family, with a major U.S. telecommunications carrier operating across more than 20 states. This deployment represents an important milestone in addressing the convergence of legacy T1 lines onto modern fiber connectivity infrastructure.

The MetaLIGHT 650SV is specifically engineered to enable telecommunications carriers to rapidly modernize and consolidate hundreds of thousands of active legacy T1s that currently remain deployed across North America and transition them onto fiber-based networks. This deployment with the carrier demonstrates Actelis' ability to deliver a practical, cost-effective pathway for one of the industry's most significant infrastructure modernization challenges: transitioning hundreds of thousands of legacy T1s that continue to serve enterprise, government, and institutional customers across the nation onto modern infrastructure, while maintaining the service and without disruption of the end customers.

Legacy TDM-based services remain widely deployed across the United States, and recent regulatory initiatives by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) are positioned to accelerate copper-network retirements1, underscoring the urgency for carriers to modernize these connections efficiently and with minimal service disruption and capital expenditure.

"This deployment with a major carrier operating across 20+ states represents exactly the type of strategic engagement we have been working toward," said Tuvia Barlev, Chairman and CEO of Actelis. "Our solution is purpose-built to solve the T1 convergence challenge that carriers face across their entire footprint. By providing a clear path to migrate legacy lines onto modern fiber infrastructure without requiring simultaneous complete fiber deployment in every location, we are enabling carriers to achieve service modernization goals while offering significantly improved economics as compared to the alternatives. This first meaningful deployment validates our market approach and positions us for significant expansion with this customer and across the carrier market."

The deployment establishes a foundation for potential large-scale network modernization programs across the carrier's extensive 20+ state service territory. As the carrier expands deployment of the MetaLIGHT 650SV across additional regions, Actelis anticipates continued growth in orders as the transition from legacy T1 infrastructure accelerates.

Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) is a market leader in hybrid fiber-copper, cyber-hardened networking solutions for rapid deployment in wide-area IoT applications, including government, ITS, military, utility, rail, telecom, and campus networks. Actelis' innovative portfolio offers fiber-grade performance with the flexibility and cost-efficiency of hybrid fiber-copper networks. Through its "Cyber Aware Networking" initiative, Actelis also provides AI-based cyber monitoring and protection for all edge devices, enhancing network security and resilience. For more information, please visit www.actelis.com.

1 FCC Proposes Updates to Network Change Disclosure Rules to Facilitate Copper Network Retirements”

https://docs.fcc.gov/public/attachments/DOC-413200A1.pdf



