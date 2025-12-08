Dotz Nano to Present at the Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference December 9th

SYDNEY, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dotz Nano Limited (ASX: DTZ, OTC: DTZZF/DTZNY, “Dotz” or “Company”), a leading developer of innovative climate and industrial nanotechnologies, today announced that Sharon Malka, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference on Tuesday, December 9, 2025 at 11:30 am EST. A live and archived webcast of the presentation will be accessible both here and on Dotz’s investor relations website.

DATE: December 9th

TIME: 11:30am EST

About Dotz Nano Limited

Dotz Nano Limited (ASX: DTZ, OTC: DTZZF/DTZNY) is a technology leader driving innovation in material science and nanotechnologies, addressing some of the world’s toughest industrial and environmental challenges by fusing nanomaterial science expertise with practical, real-world solutions.

Delivering transformative high-performance materials for the technologies of tomorrow, Dotz designs, develops, and deploys customized nanomaterial-based solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers, enabling a cleaner, more efficient, and sustainable industrial future.

Our focus lies in advancing next-generation sorbent materials engineered for Direct Air Capture and Point Source CO₂ Mitigation with exceptional performance, making carbon capture and removal economically viable.

With a commitment to innovation and sustainability, Dotz Nano Limited is at the forefront of carbon management technologies, offering innovative high-performance sorbent materials directly addressing industry bottlenecks of cost, efficiency and scalability and promoting a sustainable future.

To learn more about Dotz, please visit the website via the following link www.dotz.tech.

