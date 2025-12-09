Thiogenesis Therapeutics, Corp. to Present at the Life Sciences Virtual Investor Forum December 11th

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thiogenesis Therapeutics, Corp. (TSXV: TTI) (OTCQX: TTIPF) (“Thiogenesis” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation sulfur-based prodrugs for rare mitochondrial and metabolic diseases, today announced that Brook Riggins, CFO and director, will present live at Life Sciences Virtual Investor Forum hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on December 11th.

DATE: December 11th

TIME: 12:00 PM ET

LINK: REGISTER HERE

Available for 1x1 meetings: December 17. Schedule 1x1 Meetings here

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Thiogenesis Highlights

Announced Plans to file an IND for a Phase 3 cystinosis clinical trial in the US

Reported positive data in an interim analysis of ongoing Phase 2 MELAS clinical trial in EU

Announced clearance of IND for a Phase 2a clinical trial in Leigh syndrome spectrum in collaboration with a leading pediatric hospital in the US

Announced EMA Confirmatory Guidance for filing an IMPD for Pediatric MASH in a proposed Phase 2 trial in EU

About Thiogenesis Therapeutics

Thiogenesis Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with operations based in San Diego, CA. The Company is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange and in the U.S. on the OTCQX. Thiogenesis is developing sulfur-containing prodrugs that act as precursors to previously approved thiol-active compounds, with the potential to treat serious pediatric diseases with unmet medical needs. Thiogenesis’ lead product candidate, TTI-0102 has an active Phase 2 clinical trial in Mitochondrial Encephalopathy Lactic Acidosis and Stroke (“MELAS”), an IND-cleared Phase 2a clinical trial planned in Leigh syndrome spectrum, a Phase 2 clinical trial planned in pediatric Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis (“MASH”) and a Phase 3 clinical trial planned in nephropathic cystinosis.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

Thiogenesis Therapeutics

Brook Riggins, Director and CFO

Email: info@thiogenesis.com

Tel.: (888) 223-9165

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com